Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home Crime Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, 30 incidents were reported where Islamist mobs attacked or...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, 30 incidents were reported where Islamist mobs attacked or killed Hindus in the country

Earlier we reported, how Islamists in Bangladesh, vandalised at least ten temples, that too only in the month of May 2020

Mob attack Hindus in Bangladesh, protests against atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus, images via Facebook and World Hindi News
Like in Pakistan, religious persecution of minorities, especially Hindus, continues to be rampant in Bangladesh too. The World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh chapter has released a press note which lists a series of incidents conducted by religious fanatics against Hindus in the the month of May.

Apart from other incidents of temple vandalisation, forced conversion, rapes and abduction of Hindu girls, the press note mentions as many as 4 incidents where Hindus were murdered in the month of May in Bangladesh. Moreover, it stated 12 cases of loot, around 435 acres of land grabbed from Hindus, 43 Hindu families displaced and almost 10 Hindu families exiled last month.

May 1: Around 50 local Muslims attacked Ananta Biswas’s house in Lakhirpara village in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj in Bangladesh, over allegation of breaking the branches of a small tree, They threatened the members of the Hindu family with dire consequences if they did not leave the country. All the members of the family were seriously injured.

May 1: On the same night, some goons led by Upazila Chairman MA Moeed Farooq attacked and vandalized Shri Deenbandhu Sen’s poultry farm in Amtail Village falling under Juri Police Station, Moulvibazar District, Bangladesh. In the attack, Sen incurred a loss of 40 lakh Taka.

May 1: In yet another incident of atrocity against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu identified as Rony Satyarthi, a student of Manikgong Debendra College, was arrested over false allegations of writing a derogatory post about Islam and Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page. Soon after this became known, miscreants attacked and looted Rony’s house. He was also forced to flee from his village.

May 4: One Dr Kajal Kumar Bhowmik was attacked by terrorists when he was on his way to home from Sripur local market Comilla, Bangladesh at around 8:30 pm on May 4, 2020. He was seriously wounded and taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

May 4: The body of a man named Swapan Chandra Sarkar (55) was found floating in the Someshwari river. The police and fire service personnel recovered the body and handed it over to the relatives. It was reported that the body of the deceased was recovered after 33 hours after his disappearance from Durgapur in Netrokona.

May 4: On the same day, Bangladesh police had arrested one Sanjay Sarkar, son of Rajkumar Sarkar of Subidpur village in Habiganj’s Baniachang upazila on charges of insulting religion of Islam.

May 4: In yet another incident, the police recovered the body of one Dulan Rajbhar. Locals had spotted his body floating in the nearby river somewhere at noon, after which thei informed the police. Rajbhar is survived by his wife and a 2 years old son.

May 5: The police have arrested a Hindu young man named Rakesh Chakraborty (18) on charges of hurting religious sentiments at social media – Facebook Messenger at Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka.

May 5: On the same day, some unidentified terrorists broke into the house from the back of the house and started beating Karthik with sharp weapons and sticks with the intention of killing him. At that moment, his wife and other family members woke up and started shouting. Then the assailants fled.

May 5: 15-20 local terrorists tried to occupy one local Hindus house and build a new structure there. The Hindu identified as Chittaranjan and his two daughters Pinki Devi (24) and Kali Devi (26) was critically injured in the attack and were admitted to Sitakunda Government Hospital in Chittagong.

May 5: Kalidas’ son Ravi Das was beaten and injured by local criminals. At night the group of people attacked Ravi Das’ house and set it ablaze. The women of the house were also brutally tortured by the local criminals.

May 7: Local land mafia Mintu Mia and his goon attacked 10 Hindu families in Kalia Upazila in Narail district, Bangladesh. They vandalized their houses, cut of trees and threatened them to leave the country.

May 8: Terrorist killed Sunil Chandra, a Hindu day labourer and fled leaving him in a bamboo bush next to his house. Wound marks were found on his body.

May 9: Rubel Mia and his associates attacked Ranjit Debnath’s house at Nathpara village of Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria district and seriously injured his family members. They then entered the house and looted gold and silver jewellery, and 2,10,000 taka in cash.

May 9: In another incident, a drug mafia named Matin Gangra attempted to attack one Sudhir Kumar’s house and tried to occupy the house and property.

May 10: Terrorists attacked Hindu families and vandalized houses and temples over comments on Facebook at Tatikona village of Chhatak Municipality in Sunamganj district. At least 10 Hindus were injured in this gruesome attack.

May 10: Some members of the Nasirnagar Upazila Sub-Registrar office in Brahmanbaria district attacked and looted valuable things from the Hindu gold trader, Shri Mihir Dev.

May 12: A former member Bancharampur Union, Md Omar Farooq forcefully took the dead body of one Hindu named Tagore Das from a crematorium and buried it in a graveyard. He did this to allegedly degrade and dishonour the Hindu religion and Hindu beliefs.

May 13: At least ten Hindu people including men and women were injured and their houses were vandalized when local criminals attacked them with the intention of grabbing their properties at Kurushaferusha village of Phulbari Tenaodanga Union in Kurigram district.

May 13: 14-year-old Hindu girl Sanchita Shabdakar committed suicide after repeated sexual molestation, harassment and attempt to abduct by a Muslim youth named Madhu Miah in Kamalganj sub-district under Moulvibazar district of southeastern Bangladesh.

The accused also threatened to abduct and marry the victim, and assaulted both her and her father in an attempt to do so. The next morning, when her mother went to the toilet, Sanchita hung herself in her room from the roof.

May 14: Miscreants set fire to the barn of Nayan Mallik’s house on May 14 (Thursday). Mallik’s cow and a bull were burnt to death in the incident while other two cows received 80 per cent butnr injuries.

May 15: Local union chairman and his goons took about 20 minority Hindu men to the union council office and thrashed them as the police watched silently. Another large attack took place to the Hindu community at Monpura in Bhola district by spreading rumors of blasphemy.

May 16: Three Hindu women were seriously injured when criminal Sultan and his goon attacked a minority Hindu family in Pakhimara village of Kalapara in Patuakhali district. The attack was carried out to allegedly grab the lands belonging to these Hindus.

May 17: Some unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of Baul Ranesh Chakraborti Tagore (55) of Ujandhal village of Dirai upazila inSunamganj district. Police have not yet able to identify the perpetrators.

May 18: Police recovered the body of one Mohan Lal Das (48 years), a Hindu farmer, from Tilpara of Nasirnagar police station in Brahmanbaria district. According to the press release by World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh chapter, the Hindu farmer’s body was found in a jute field at Rasulpur.

May 19: A Hindu priest, Shri Sameer Haldar (55) of and his wife were physically assaulted by local chairman Shahjahan Ali Khan and his goon at Ambria village of Morelganj in Bagerhat district to occupy the residential house and land of this Hindu priest.

May 25: Tapas Das, a Hindu Chhatra League activist from Patuakhali district, was stabbed to death in political revenge while undergoing treatment at Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College.

May 28: Local land mafia Md Abdus Salam tried to occupy the ancestral land of a Hindu girl, Ms Suma Vishnu. When she tried to stop him, he hit on her head with an iron rod.

May 28: On the same day, terrorists attacked Bipul Mahanta’s, a Hindu businessman, at Ghoshpara, a town under Sherpur police station in Bogra district. The miscreants vandalised his house and looted jewellery and other valuable things kept in the house. His family members were injured in the attack.

May 29: Md Abdul Jalil, Shafiqul Islam, Md Mamun and Naki Khatun had forcedone Sridham Biswas and Saral Biswas to leave the country by embroiling them in false cases at Fatepur village of Kaligonj in Satkhira district.

Such hooliganism by Islamists in Bangladesh has become quite a routine. The Hindu minorities have been badly oppressed in the hands of Muslims in the Islamic state. Earlier we reported, how Islamists in Bangladesh, vandalised at least ten temples, that too only in the month of May 2020.

