The Bangladesh chapter of the World Hindu Federation has compiled a series of incidents conducted by religious fanatics against Hindus in the country in the last one month including religiously targeted looting, murders, land grabbing efforts, temples attacks, idols vandalisation, families being forced to leave the country and targeted abductions and rapes of Hindu women.

In a press release on June 11, the federation listed all the atrocities against Hindus in the month of May. Amongst those, it mentions 10 incidents where Hindu temples were demolished and its idols were vandalized in just one month.

May 3: A local criminal Mamun and his goons attacked and vandalised Purna Chandra Roy’s house and temple for not paying one lakh taka at Dinajpur municipality area.

May 4: At around 3 in the morning, 40 people with weapons had attacked a Buddhist monastery at Bibirbila Shanti Bihar at Lohagara in Chittagong. They vandalized the temple’s windows, walls, furniture and a Buddha statue. A case by the Bibbili Shanti Bihar Managing Committee was filed in this regard.

According to the official statement of the case, an extremist, radical and terrorist group of about 30/35 people, led by radical defendants Helal Uddin and Jamal Uddin equipped with firearms, iron rods, hammer, sharp weapon and sticks came to the tri-junction on the north side of the temple, Chanting slogans against the Buddhist the radicals attacked the temple and vandalised the idols and furniture.

May 5: Some unknown miscreants vandalized the idol of Kumudganj Bazar Kali Mandir at Bakaljora Union of Durgapur Upazila in Netrokona district.

May 8: In another similar case, some religious fanatics vandalized the idols of Jidhuri Saha Para temple at Belkuchi Chala in Sirajganj district. Then, the leaders of Sirajganj district’s World Hindu Federation (WHF) Bangladesh Chapter visited the temple and demanded immediate arrest the culprits.

May 9: In yet another incident, the idol of a 100-year-old Kali temple was vandalised. Miscreants entered the temple on Saturday night and vandalized the Goddess Kali idol in the temple situated in Nagdara village of Kalmakanda Upazila in Netrokona district. This incident had created immense panic amongst the Hindus residents in the district.

May 10: Terrorists attacked Hindu families and vandalized houses and temples over comments on Facebook at Tatikona village of Chhatak Municipality in Sunamganj district. At least 10 Hindus were injured in this gruesome attack.

May 11: The miscreants vandalized the idol of the famous Sri Sri Ma Bidveshwari temple at Chaparhat Emenderghat in Lalmonirhat district.

May 13: Idols of Hindu goddesses were vandalised by some miscreants at a temple in Rangamati district town on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Sri Sri Mogdeswari temple in Rangamati district in Bangladesh. Police had confirmed that the gold ornaments put on the idol and the donation box of the temple were also looted. Police suspected that miscreants entered the temple sometime at night and looted valuables after vandalising the idol.

May 13: In yet another incident which occured on the same day, thieves broke the back wall and entered to the Perth Sarathi temple of the Kshatriya Samiti in Suihari and stole jewellery and other valuable things of the temple and belongings of the Hindu students in the dormitory at Sadar thana in Dinajpur district.

May 19: As another atrocity on minorities, a Hindu priest, Shri Sameer Haldar (55) and his wife were physically assaulted by the local chairman, Shahjahan Ali Khan and his goon at Ambria village of Morelganj in Bagerhat district. They wanted to occupy the house and land of this Hindu priest.

Sameer Haldar (Hindu priest) of Ambria village under Morelganj PS of Bagerhat district & his wife were physically assaulted by some criminals on May 19,2020.Those miscreants came to occupy the priest's house & lost millions of money.The main culprit is local chairman Sajahan Ali. pic.twitter.com/0Nga8tJTZa — Raju Das 🇧🇩 (@RajuDas77136393) June 14, 2020

Last month, the World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh chapter had alleged that the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, mainly Hindus, has increased during the lockdown. Bangladesh announced a nationwide lockdown after noting a surge in Coronavirus cases in the country on 26 March.