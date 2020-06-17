Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home Crime Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, Islamists vandalised at least ten temples. Read details
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, Islamists vandalised at least ten temples. Read details

The World Hindu Federation's Bangladesh chapter has released a document listing all incidents of atrocities against religious minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh in the month of May.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The World Hindu Federation has stated that atrocities against minority Hindus have increased in Bangladesh during the lockdown
A vandalised temple idol, protests against atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus, images via The Daily Sun and Twitter
6

The Bangladesh chapter of the World Hindu Federation has compiled a series of incidents conducted by religious fanatics against Hindus in the country in the last one month including religiously targeted looting, murders, land grabbing efforts, temples attacks, idols vandalisation, families being forced to leave the country and targeted abductions and rapes of Hindu women.

In a press release on June 11, the federation listed all the atrocities against Hindus in the month of May. Amongst those, it mentions 10 incidents where Hindu temples were demolished and its idols were vandalized in just one month.

May 3: A local criminal Mamun and his goons attacked and vandalised Purna Chandra Roy’s house and temple for not paying one lakh taka at Dinajpur municipality area.

May 4: At around 3 in the morning, 40 people with weapons had attacked a Buddhist monastery at Bibirbila Shanti Bihar at Lohagara in Chittagong. They vandalized the temple’s windows, walls, furniture and a Buddha statue. A case by the Bibbili Shanti Bihar Managing Committee was filed in this regard.

According to the official statement of the case, an extremist, radical and terrorist group of about 30/35 people, led by radical defendants Helal Uddin and Jamal Uddin equipped with firearms, iron rods, hammer, sharp weapon and sticks came to the tri-junction on the north side of the temple, Chanting slogans against the Buddhist the radicals attacked the temple and vandalised the idols and furniture.

May 5: Some unknown miscreants vandalized the idol of Kumudganj Bazar Kali Mandir at Bakaljora Union of Durgapur Upazila in Netrokona district.

May 8: In another similar case, some religious fanatics vandalized the idols of Jidhuri Saha Para temple at Belkuchi Chala in Sirajganj district. Then, the leaders of Sirajganj district’s World Hindu Federation (WHF) Bangladesh Chapter visited the temple and demanded immediate arrest the culprits.

May 9: In yet another incident, the idol of a 100-year-old Kali temple was vandalised. Miscreants entered the temple on Saturday night and vandalized the Goddess Kali idol in the temple situated in Nagdara village of Kalmakanda Upazila in Netrokona district. This incident had created immense panic amongst the Hindus residents in the district.

May 10: Terrorists attacked Hindu families and vandalized houses and temples over comments on Facebook at Tatikona village of Chhatak Municipality in Sunamganj district. At least 10 Hindus were injured in this gruesome attack.

May 11: The miscreants vandalized the idol of the famous Sri Sri Ma Bidveshwari temple at Chaparhat Emenderghat in Lalmonirhat district.

May 13: Idols of Hindu goddesses were vandalised by some miscreants at a temple in Rangamati district town on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Sri Sri Mogdeswari temple in Rangamati district in Bangladesh. Police had confirmed that the gold ornaments put on the idol and the donation box of the temple were also looted. Police suspected that miscreants entered the temple sometime at night and looted valuables after vandalising the idol.

May 13: In yet another incident which occured on the same day, thieves broke the back wall and entered to the Perth Sarathi temple of the Kshatriya Samiti in Suihari and stole jewellery and other valuable things of the temple and belongings of the Hindu students in the dormitory at Sadar thana in Dinajpur district.

May 19: As another atrocity on minorities, a Hindu priest, Shri Sameer Haldar (55) and his wife were physically assaulted by the local chairman, Shahjahan Ali Khan and his goon at Ambria village of Morelganj in Bagerhat district. They wanted to occupy the house and land of this Hindu priest.

Last month, the World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh chapter had alleged that the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, mainly Hindus, has increased during the lockdown. Bangladesh announced a nationwide lockdown after noting a surge in Coronavirus cases in the country on 26 March.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBangladesh Hindus, Buddhists bangladesh, Minority Bangladesh

Trending now

News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, Islamists vandalised at least ten temples. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Federation has alleged that the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh has increased during the lockdown in the country
Read more
News Reports

“You can’t shoot the messenger”: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for filing FIRs against doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court told Delhi government that IAS officers should not manage health desks for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based on internal assessment

OpIndia Staff -
In the petition, it was mentioned that many professional institutions and schools had cancelled their examinations, including the Delhi University. IITs across the country have also cancelled all the examinations, including the final year because of COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Yoga teacher Rafia Naz who is being threatened by radical members her own community, alleges of not receiving any help from Jharkhand government

OpIndia Staff -
"If I die, the state administration should be held accountable, I will name everyone before I die", said Rafia Naz
Read more
News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Crime

Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives and kill bride’s minor brother

OpIndia Staff -
The victims, Vimla,50 ,Mithilesh, 35 and Sapna, 17 who were rammed by the groom's SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more
News Reports

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.
Read more
News Reports

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.
Read more

Connect with us

231,389FansLike
380,092FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com