Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru court denies bail to sedition accused Amulya Leona, says she will abscond and...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru court denies bail to sedition accused Amulya Leona, says she will abscond and involve in offences that could affect peace

Judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti in his order also said that Amulya Leona may involve in similar offences which would affect peace at large if she is granted bail.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bengaluru court rejects the bail plea of sedition accused Amulya Leona
Accused Amulya Leona with AIMIM Chief Akbaruddin Owaisi/ Image Source: Times of India
8

On Wednesday, a local court in Bengaluru rejected the bail plea of ultra-left-wing activist Amulya Leona Noronha, who was arrested on the charges of sedition after raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in a rally of AIMIM Chief Asadudin Owaisi.

While rejecting the bail, the 60th additional city civil and sessions judge observed that if bail is granted to Amulya Leona Noronha, she may abscond.

Judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti in his order also said that Amulya Leona may involve in similar offences which would affect peace at large if she is granted bail.

The public prosecutor argued that the accused Amulya was trying to incite people to create a law and order problem. The prosecutor also mentioned before the court that the accused had involved in activities that caused hatred and disaffection towards religion and the government by holding a placard that stated “F##k Hindutva” during a student protest.

The prosecution also argued that the student, if released, may commit similar offences since cases were already registered against her.

However, in defence of the accused, her friends said that she was trying to convey a message of universal humanity by chanting zindabad in the name of all nations, including Pakistan and India.

Amulya Leona’s pro-Pakistan slogans

A ruckus had erupted at an anti-CAA rally of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru in February after ultra-left-wing protestor Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans in his presence. The video clips of Amulya Leona chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” had gone viral across social media platforms.

Soon, she was arrested and was sent to 14-day judicial custody after a case was registered under the Section 124A (offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the ultra left-wing protestor Amulya Leona Noronha had revealed that she was a paid protestor and had said how the anti-CAA protest organisers had been carrying her expenses ever since the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act started in December last year.

Amulya Leona was also spotted being interviewed by a Youtube channel a month prior to her arrest in which she was explaining the modus operandi of the left to endorse the seditious anti-India agenda. She had stated that they were paid and the speeches and slogans are prepared by a group of people who organised these ‘protests’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBengaluru news, Bengaluru court, Bengaluru protests

Trending now

News Reports

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.
Read more
Social Media

Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher shared his concerns about increasing hate and indecency on social media platforms.
Read more

INC Madhya Pradesh fake tweet gets ‘Antonio Maino’ trended, netizens question is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women 'have to sell alcohol' which is very shameful.

The Wire conveniently ignores facts and misinterprets statements to cast aspersions on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains effort

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
With the Shramik trains ferrying lakhs of migrants home, the Left ecosystem activated its propaganda channels to cast aspersions on the operation.

‘They remember humanity when there is some jihadi agenda’: Kangana Ranaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood, seeks justice for Kashmiri Pandits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hinduism should be re-established in the valley. This is the only way to provided justice to Ajay Pandita, Kangana Ranaut

Daulat Beg Oldi: Read about India’s strategically important airstrip in Ladakh that keeps the Chinese troops in check

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Air Force also carries routine sorties using An-32 aircraft to provide relief and supplies to the troops stationed nearby. The outpost is strategically important as it helps Indian Armed Forces to keep a check on Chinese troops that patrol along the Line of Actual Control.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru court denies bail to sedition accused Amulya Leona, says she will abscond and involve in offences that could affect peace

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist activist Amulya Leona Noronha, was arrested on the charges of sedition after raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in a rally of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Read more
News Reports

Rajya Sabha elections: Resort drama back in Rajasthan, Congress shifts its MLAs, alleges poaching attempts

OpIndia Staff -
This political development in Rajasthan comes at a time when Congress MLAs in Gujarat have been resigning from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
Read more
News Reports

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.
Read more
Social Media

Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher shared his concerns about increasing hate and indecency on social media platforms.
Read more
Social Media

INC Madhya Pradesh fake tweet gets ‘Antonio Maino’ trended, netizens question is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women 'have to sell alcohol' which is very shameful.
Read more
Media

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to journalist Vinod Dua in defamation case

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was filed against journalist Vinod Dua in Delhi accusing him of misreporting the Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false "contextual reporting".
Read more
News Reports

Indian economy will witness a growth of 9.5 percent in the next financial year: Fitch Ratings

OpIndia Staff -
Fitch Ratings stated that if India's Financial sector does not go down by 2021-22 then it will witness a growth of 9.5 percent.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has categorically denied that no such order of reimposing lockdown starting June 15 has passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The Wire conveniently ignores facts and misinterprets statements to cast aspersions on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains effort

OpIndia Staff -
With the Shramik trains ferrying lakhs of migrants home, the Left ecosystem activated its propaganda channels to cast aspersions on the operation.
Read more
News Reports

ED recovers diamonds, pearls and other valuables worth Rs 1350 crore belonging to fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong

OpIndia Staff -
Enforcement Directorate has brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
Read more

Connect with us

230,411FansLike
370,483FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com