On Wednesday, a local court in Bengaluru rejected the bail plea of ultra-left-wing activist Amulya Leona Noronha, who was arrested on the charges of sedition after raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in a rally of AIMIM Chief Asadudin Owaisi.

While rejecting the bail, the 60th additional city civil and sessions judge observed that if bail is granted to Amulya Leona Noronha, she may abscond.

Judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti in his order also said that Amulya Leona may involve in similar offences which would affect peace at large if she is granted bail.

The public prosecutor argued that the accused Amulya was trying to incite people to create a law and order problem. The prosecutor also mentioned before the court that the accused had involved in activities that caused hatred and disaffection towards religion and the government by holding a placard that stated “F##k Hindutva” during a student protest.

The prosecution also argued that the student, if released, may commit similar offences since cases were already registered against her.

However, in defence of the accused, her friends said that she was trying to convey a message of universal humanity by chanting zindabad in the name of all nations, including Pakistan and India.

Amulya Leona’s pro-Pakistan slogans

A ruckus had erupted at an anti-CAA rally of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru in February after ultra-left-wing protestor Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans in his presence. The video clips of Amulya Leona chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” had gone viral across social media platforms.

Soon, she was arrested and was sent to 14-day judicial custody after a case was registered under the Section 124A (offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the ultra left-wing protestor Amulya Leona Noronha had revealed that she was a paid protestor and had said how the anti-CAA protest organisers had been carrying her expenses ever since the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act started in December last year.

Amulya Leona was also spotted being interviewed by a Youtube channel a month prior to her arrest in which she was explaining the modus operandi of the left to endorse the seditious anti-India agenda. She had stated that they were paid and the speeches and slogans are prepared by a group of people who organised these ‘protests’.