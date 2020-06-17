Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home News Reports BJP led govt in Manipur on the verge of collapse as 9 MLAs withdraw...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP led govt in Manipur on the verge of collapse as 9 MLAs withdraw support, including 3 BJP MLAs switching to Congress

The N. Biren Singh government in Manipur faces crisis as the National People’s Party (NPP) with 4 MLAs, TMC with 1 MLA and one independent MLA withdrew their support to the government, while 3 BJP MLAs left the party to join Congress

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

As the country continues its battle against Coronavirus and the defence forces are involved in a highly charged situation with China at the LAC a Ladakh, a new political drama has started in the North Eastern state Manipur. The BJP led government is now looking towards after they lost the support of 9 MLAs.

The N. Biren Singh government faced the crisis after the National People’s Party (NPP) with 4 MLAs withdrew their support to the government. The ministers of the NPP also resigned from the cabinet, including Deputy CM Joykumar Singh. Along with this, three MLAs from BJP also resigned from the party and joined Congress. The lone Trinamool Congress MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh from Thanga, and independent MLA from Jiriban, Ashab Uddin, who were supporting the BJP led government, also withdrew the support, thereby the govt lost the support of 9 MLAs. The BJP MLAs to switch to Congress are Soibam Subhaschandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai.

With this, the strength of the government has reduced to 30 in the house. In the assembly elections in 2017, BJP had won 21 seats, while Congress had emerged as largest party with 28 MLAs but fell short of the majority mark. BJP was able to form the government led by Biren Singh with the support of 4 NPP MLAs, 4 NPF MLAs and one LJP MLA. Later, eight MLAs from Congress had left the party and joined BJP, reducing the Congress total to 20. Subsequently the TMC member and one independent MLA also decided to extend support to the NDA government, and the total strength of the BJP led government was 40 in the state.

In March this year, BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar was disqualified as a member of the Assembly, who had won the elections on a Congress ticket but joined BJP even before being he was sworn in as a member of the house. The assembly speaker had disqualified him after the Supreme Court had ordered his removal based on a disqualification petition filed by Congress leaders. At present the Andro constituency that he had represented is vacant, and hence the total strength of the house is 59.

After the exit of 3 BJP MLAs, the party has now 25 MLAs, although the CM said that party strength is still 27. The government still has the support of NPF with 4 MLAs and LJP with one MLA. Therefore, the strength of the government remains 30 in the 59-member house.

But earlier in this month, the Manipur High Court had ruled that the remaining 7 former Congress MLAs who had joined BJP, can’t enter the assembly until the petitions for their disqualification are decided by the speaker’s tribunal. Therefore, these seven MLAs can’t vote in the house. This means if a trust vote takes place, BJP will not get their votes, and the party will be reduced to only 22 votes, excluding the speaker. On the other hand, Congress now has 23 MLAs including 3 who defected from BJP, and will get the support of 6 others who left the govt today, giving them 29. This means Congress will more numbers in the house where the total strength will be effectively reduced to 52, as BJP and allies have 27 MLAs now.

But it remains to be seen if the 3 BJP MLAs who joined Congress today are allowed to vote as they are also bound to face disqualification charges. If they are barred, Congress numbers will drop to 26.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more
News Reports

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

OpIndia Staff -
DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Media Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

BJP led govt in Manipur on the verge of collapse as 9 MLAs withdraw support, including 3 BJP MLAs switching to Congress

OpIndia Staff -
NPP with 4 MLAs, 1 TMC and one independent MLA withdraw support to BJP led govt in Manipur, and 3 BJP MLAs join Congress
Read more
News Reports

‘These actions will have a serious impact on bilateral ties’: S Jaishankar conveys strong message to Chinese foreign minister

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. S Jaishankar stated that Chinese side is responsible for the whole dispute due to its pre-meditated and planned action
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Congress drops Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson with immediate effect after he called for political consensus on China issue and criticised the Congress leadership

OpIndia Staff -
It is being speculated that the recent comments made by Sanjay Jha against the party leadership might have gone against him
Read more
News Reports

Know your heroes: Read about the soldiers who laid down their lives protecting India against China at Galwan Valley, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
India pays tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley
Read more
News Reports

‘Strangle them with their own system’: Journalist Joshua Philipp outlines China’s doctrine to stir unrest in ‘enemy countries’

OpIndia Staff -
As China's economic power has risen, so has its belligerence in asserting the numerous overlapping territorial claims it has with at least 14 of its neighbours.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ATS nabs one Gaffar for making threat calls to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and other BJP leaders

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Gaffar confessed during the interrogation that he made the threat calls when he was in Kuwait
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

‘Proud of my son’s sacrifice for the nation, will send grandsons to join the armed forces’: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha's father, Ravi Kumar Ojha said that his son sacrificed his life for the nation
Read more

Connect with us

231,432FansLike
380,923FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com