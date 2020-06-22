Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, took to Twitter to inform that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has served a legal notice to online publication Firstpost for publishing an article by journalist Abhijit Majumder criticising the Congress party. Congress leader claimed that the article ‘defamatory’, ‘incendiary’ and ‘provocative’ and said that the media should ‘know the limits’ and stop ‘acting like the mouthpiece of the ruling party’.

Firstpost served a strong legal notice by AICC Legal Dept f defamatory, incendiary & provocative news articles. Media must know it’s limits & desist fr acting as mouth piece of Ruling party. ⁦@INCIndia⁩ ⁦@PChidambaram_IN⁩ ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ ⁦⁦@KapilSibal⁩ pic.twitter.com/xxd5mKO3Wx — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 21, 2020

It is not clear what was exactly ‘defamatory’, ‘incendiary’ and ‘provocative’ about the article as Tankha did not mention it in his tweet. The article only says that the Congress party is out of touch with the sentiments of the country’s masses and only concerns itself with the opinions of a deracinated elite. It is same criticism that the party has often faced in recent years.

More specifically, Majumder highlighted that in the wake of the conflict with China, it was only the Congress party that chose to play petty politics at a time when even its allies such as Sharad Pawar threw their weight behind the Indian government. He also mentioned that the entire opposition showed solidarity towards the government while the Congress party stuck out like a sore thumb.

However, the Congress party appears to have taken issue with such mild criticism of the manner in which it conducts its politics. It also needs to be pointed out that the party has faced such criticism a lot in recent times. Recently, Sanjay Jha had commented that the Congress party was headed for ‘political obsolescence’ if it continued with the same strategy following which he was dropped as a party spokesperson.