Congress drops Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson with immediate effect after he called for political consensus on China issue and criticised the Congress leadership

Congress has had a culture of being one of the more internally vibrant and democratic parties. But that is now gathering dust,” commented Sanjay Jha

OpIndia Staff

Congress drops Sanjay Jha as the party's spokeperson (courtesy: Financial Express)
The Congress party has in a press release informed that Sanjay Jha has been dropped as the AICC spokesperson with immediate effect. The party also confirmed appointing Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as the Party’s national media panellists.

It is being speculated that Sanjay Jha’s recent comments against the party leadership might have gone against him. Jha, who is known to be a vocal critic of the Modi government, today took to Twitter and commenting on the recent India China face-off wrote: “This is a time for great mature political consensus within India in responding to China’s dangerous aggression. I don’t care if Mr Modi made several outrageous rhetorical comments against our Congress/UPA government in the past. We must rise. Let’s be different. Let’s be one”.

Knowing Congress party’s abhorrence for Modi and his government, Sanjay Jha’s this Tweet must have definitely irked his party’s high commands who soon after announced his termination from the post of party’s spokesperson.

Sanjay Jha appears to believe that Congress is headed towards “political obsolescence”

Not only this but recently, Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha has also openly expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Congress party leadership. Jha, in a damning indictment of his party’s leadership, had said that his party lacks internal democracy and that decision-making powers are limited to Delhi. Jha appears to believe that the party is headed towards “political obsolescence” if it continues to conduct itself in the same manner.

Congress completely disconnected from the ground and is reluctant to change

Speaking to media, Jha had made a series of comments against Congress party leadership which might have gone against him. He had said that Congress has become completely disconnected from the ground and is reluctant to change.

Sanjay Jha had called his party fossilised and reluctunt to change

Sanjay Jha had called his party fossilised, status quoist and reluctant to change. “Congress has had a culture of being one of the more internally vibrant and democratic parties. But that is now gathering dust,” commented Jha.

Raising questions on his own party’s decision-making abilities, Jha rebuked Congress high command for not consulting its spokesperson before banning them from participating in TV debates last year.

“We have moved into a cocooned shell, and withdrawn from gauging the public mood. We sit in Delhi, completely disconnected from the ground,” he added. “This is what has given the party the notorious high command culture,” said Jha speaking to ThePrint.

 

