The Congress party is in a bit of a spot after details of the party and their leaders’ proximity to China emerged amidst the India-China standoff at Ladakh. First, it was revealed that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China in the year 2008. Then, to make matters worse for the party, it was revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi got multiple donations from not only the Embassy of China but also the government of China.

With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to post a picture of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi with a Chinese functionary.

Miffed by the tweet, Nikhil Alva, Congress leader and son of Margaret Alva, responded to Sambit Patra with a picture of what he thought was Prime Minister Modi with some Chinese man.

Tweet by Nikhil Alva

It only goes to show the painfully low levels of IQ that one needs to possess to become a Congress foot soldier as Nikhil Alva simply assumed that any individual with Mongoloid features must be a Chinese man.

This photograph is actually from the time when Prime Minister Modi was gifted with the traditional Kyrgyzstan attire by the President of Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov. The picture is from June 2019 and was tweeted by the PMO handle on Twitter.

At the time, PMO had tweeted, “In Bishkek, President Jeenbekov presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water”.

Who is Nikhil Alva?

In 2018, Divya Spandana, who used to handle Rahul Gandhi’s social media strategy, was reportedly fired from her job. It was then reported that Divya was ‘upset’ with Congress as much of her role was transferred to Nikhil Alva, son of Congress leader Margaret Alva, limiting her duty.

A 2018 report on Business Standard read, “Former media entrepreneur Nikhil J Alva has been a key individual behind the turnaround. In Congress circles, 48-year-old Alva is known as the ‘gatekeeper’ of Gandhi’s Twitter handle. Alva’s Twitter bio states that he is a “media entrepreneur with the soul of a political activist, who wants to build a just and equitable world”. Alva is the middle of the three sons of senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva. All three brothers, Alva himself, his elder brother Niret and younger brother Nivedith, are well-known media entrepreneurs. Nivedith has also dabbled in politics”

Interestingly, the report had also said that all tweets by Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle were first approved by Nikhil Alva. The report further states, “It is Alva who actually presses the ‘tweet’ button, sources said. Gandhi and Alva are just a year apart and were contemporaries at New Delhi’s St Stephen’s College”.

Interestingly, Nikhil Alva was also accused of sexual harassment earlier in 2018. He was charged with stalking and sending vulgar emails, after a complaint was lodged by his neighbour. In the FIR filed against Nikhil Alva, the 47-year-old complainant said, “Nikhil Alva has wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously posted emails on various groups with unwelcome sexual overtones using highly inappropriate and grossly offensive language despite a clear indication of disinterest from my side and advice to stop using loose expressions, obnoxious language in the emails.”

She had accused Alva of having sent derogatory emails to her on at least 14 occasions.

With Alva now peddling fake news, one should be left with no doubt that the brilliance that emanates from the Twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi is a result of the deadly combination of the wits of Rahul Gandhi and Nikhil Alva.