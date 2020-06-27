Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home Editor's picks Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

It only goes to show the painfully low levels of IQ that one needs to possess to become a Congress foot soldier as Nikhil Alva simply assumed that any individual with Mongoloid features must be a Chinese man.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress worker Nikhil Alva posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China
Rahul Gandhii, Nikhil Alva
4

The Congress party is in a bit of a spot after details of the party and their leaders’ proximity to China emerged amidst the India-China standoff at Ladakh. First, it was revealed that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China in the year 2008. Then, to make matters worse for the party, it was revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi got multiple donations from not only the Embassy of China but also the government of China.

With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to post a picture of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi with a Chinese functionary.

Miffed by the tweet, Nikhil Alva, Congress leader and son of Margaret Alva, responded to Sambit Patra with a picture of what he thought was Prime Minister Modi with some Chinese man.

Tweet by Nikhil Alva

It only goes to show the painfully low levels of IQ that one needs to possess to become a Congress foot soldier as Nikhil Alva simply assumed that any individual with Mongoloid features must be a Chinese man.

This photograph is actually from the time when Prime Minister Modi was gifted with the traditional Kyrgyzstan attire by the President of Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov. The picture is from June 2019 and was tweeted by the PMO handle on Twitter.

At the time, PMO had tweeted, “In Bishkek, President Jeenbekov presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water”.

Who is Nikhil Alva?

In 2018, Divya Spandana, who used to handle Rahul Gandhi’s social media strategy, was reportedly fired from her job. It was then reported that Divya was ‘upset’ with Congress as much of her role was transferred to Nikhil Alva, son of Congress leader Margaret Alva, limiting her duty.

A 2018 report on Business Standard read, “Former media entrepreneur Nikhil J Alva has been a key individual behind the turnaround. In Congress circles, 48-year-old Alva is known as the ‘gatekeeper’ of Gandhi’s Twitter handle. Alva’s Twitter bio states that he is a “media entrepreneur with the soul of a political activist, who wants to build a just and equitable world”. Alva is the middle of the three sons of senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva. All three brothers, Alva himself, his elder brother Niret and younger brother Nivedith, are well-known media entrepreneurs. Nivedith has also dabbled in politics”

Interestingly, the report had also said that all tweets by Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle were first approved by Nikhil Alva. The report further states, “It is Alva who actually presses the ‘tweet’ button, sources said. Gandhi and Alva are just a year apart and were contemporaries at New Delhi’s St Stephen’s College”.

Interestingly, Nikhil Alva was also accused of sexual harassment earlier in 2018. He was charged with stalking and sending vulgar emails, after a complaint was lodged by his neighbour. In the FIR filed against Nikhil Alva, the 47-year-old complainant said, “Nikhil Alva has wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously posted emails on various groups with unwelcome sexual overtones using highly inappropriate and grossly offensive language despite a clear indication of disinterest from my side and advice to stop using loose expressions, obnoxious language in the emails.”

She had accused Alva of having sent derogatory emails to her on at least 14 occasions.

With Alva now peddling fake news, one should be left with no doubt that the brilliance that emanates from the Twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi is a result of the deadly combination of the wits of Rahul Gandhi and Nikhil Alva.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Law OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

Alwar: Man found dead after he refused to withdraw case against Aneesh Khan and others for raping his minor daughter

OpIndia Staff -
One Aneesh Khan raped the minor Hindu girl in Alwar and when his father refused to withdraw the case, he was found dead
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government orders to scrutinise documents of all teachers in aided madarsas in the state after the Anamika Shukla scam

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Anamika Shukla scam, UP govt decided to verify the certificates of teachers in govt schools and madarsas
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai edition of The Hindu asks its employees to resign citing weak financial condition

OpIndia Staff -
More than 100 journalists, sub-editors, and other employees have been asked to resign in various editions of The Hindu newspaper.
Read more
News Reports

Actress and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Roopa Ganguly expressed her suspicion over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal in Patna attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral in which Bishop Scott Girls' school principal in Bihar is seen losing her cool on a guardian
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Outrage over custodial death of father-son duo, police accused of sexual torture and murder, judicial probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The death of a father and son-duo in police custody in Tuticorin has generated a huge outrage in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of TMC leader thrashed with broomsticks and shoes by locals for fraudulently obtaining Cyclone Amphan relief fund: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Protestors had alleged that even though the house of the TMC leader did not suffer any damage, yet he was a beneficiary of the relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of local artisans trained to make handcrafted leak-proof bamboo bottlers under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura IFS officer trains hundreds of artisans to make leak-proof bamboo bottles under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.
Read more

Connect with us

233,128FansLike
389,948FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com