Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

The reports further claimed that the lockdown postponed the peak by an estimated 34 days to 76 days and helped curb the rising infection by between 69 per cent to 97 per cent, providing ample time for the authorities to prop up resources and health infrastructure.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ICMR rejects reports that claimed coronavirus peak in India to arrive in mid-November
Representational Image(Source: Financial Express)
4

The premier medical research body of India, ICMR has strongly refuted the reports that were carried by several media organisations that the peak of Wuhan coronavirus will arrive in India in mid-November. Issuing a tweet in this regard from its official Twitter handle, the ICMR asserted that the news reports that attributed an ‘ICMR study’ to claim the arrival of COVID-19 peak in mid-November are false and misleading.

“The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR,” while sharing a snip of a PTI article that attributed a study to the ICMR to contend that the affliction of coronavirus in India will reach a climax in mid-November.

False claims by news outlets

The clarification issued by ICMR came amidst a flurry of reports by various news outlets which said the coronavirus crisis in the country would reach the highest point somewhere in mid-November. The reports cited by news organisations said that according to a study conducted by researchers from an operations research group constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in India has been delayed by eight-weeks due to strict implementation of lockdown, cautioning that the peak of the COVID-19 contagion can now arrive in mid-November amidst an acute shortage of ICU beds and ventilators.

The reports further claimed that the lockdown postponed the peak by an estimated 34 days to 76 days and helped curb the rising infection by between 69 per cent to 97 per cent, providing ample time for the authorities to prop up resources and health infrastructure.

In the case of intensifying public health measures with 60 per cent effectiveness following the lockdown, the demand for health facilities can be met until the first week of November, the ‘study’ said. Furthermore, it said that after the first week of November, there could be a scarcity of isolation beds for 5.4 months, ICU beds for 4.6 months and ventilators for 3.9 months. However, it added that the shortages were reckoned to be 83 per cent less than what it could have been in absence of stringent implementation of lockdown and augmented public health measures.

Study contained errors

According to the sources, the study carried some errors and was not validated by the ICMR. For example, the study modelled that India will be affected by 5,29,872 coronavirus cases till May 6, after the end of six weeks of lockdown, which were 47 per cent of the estimated cases in scenario of lockdown with 40 per cent effectiveness. However, according to the data from the health ministry, only 3.32 lakh cases were registered till then, much lower than the model suggested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsICMR coronavirus cases, ICMR guidelines, coronavirus peak india

Trending now

News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more
News Reports

Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old corpses to make burial space for COVID-19 casualties

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid death has already reached a whopping 42,000, making Brazil the country with the world's second-highest death toll after USA.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration rules that sex will be defined as man and woman on the basis of biology, reverses Obama-era diktat

OpIndia Staff -
The decision by the Trump administration comes at a time when radical left-wing beliefs are running rampant among the medical community
Read more
News Reports

RBI spent more on the transportation of Raghuram Rajan’s belongings between Chicago to Mumbai than in his salary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An additional ₹13,474 was spent on fitting an air conditioner in the bathroom of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RTI has revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch files FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing edited video to malign CM Shivraj Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has stated in its complaint that the video shared by Digvijay Singh had a 9-second edited clip used out of context from a 2.19 minute video of Chouhan's statement against the liquor mafia in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.
Read more
News Reports

No lockdown on the cards, PM may ask worst-hit states to enforce stricter enforcement of social distancing guidelines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The PM may direct states to ramp up their testing numbers by the end of the month, for early diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus cases.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: After almost three months, local train services resume, only essential staff allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Locals to resume services from 15th June for essential staff only.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,028FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com