Monday, June 8, 2020
Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

The Kejriwal government has stated that there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days in NCT that drastically increased the demand for beds, infrastructure and consumables in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

Kejriwal announces that non-residents will not be treated in Delhi government run hospitals, residents need to show proof
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (image: deccanherald.com)
5

The Delhi government under AAP has dictated that the state-government run hospitals in the national capital will only treat the residents of Delhi. As per an announcement by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, only hospitals under the central government will be exempt from the order. The private hospitals have to follow the restrictions as well.

The Delhi CM has stated that treatment under disciplines like oncology, transplantations and neurosurgery will continue to be available for all, any medico-legal victims of accident and acid attacks wishing the NCT of will also be provided treatment, irrespective of their place of residence.

List of documents a coronavirus positive patient in Delhi needs to show to get treated

The Delhi government has also issued a list of documents that residents of Delhi will need to show in hospitals if they want to recieve treatment for COVID-19. In the case of a minor, the documents of the parents will suffice. The documents include:

  • Voter ID
  • Current passbook of bank/post office/Kisan card
  • Ration card, passport, income tax return or driving license
  • Latest water/electricity/telephone/gas bill on patient’s or immediate relative’s name such as parents etc. 
  • Post received or delivered on patients name on Delhi address
  • Adhaar card issued before 7th June 2020. 

The Delhi government used the powers it possesses under Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to issue the order. The Kejriwal government has stated that there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days in NCT that drastically increased the demand for beds, infrastructure and consumables in Delhi. 

Kejriwal government’s attitude towards non-Delhiites

Earlier, Kejriwal had stated that Delhi hospitals are stretching thin over resources and if they open borders, patients from neighbouring states will pour in Delhi to receive treatment. Advocating for closed state border, he had stated that non-residents will occupy all beds in Delhi hospitals within 2 days if they allow them to come to Delhi.

During the lockdown, the Delhi government was also accused of being insensitive towards the plight of migrant workers from Bihar. The Delhi government had claimed that they are paying for the tickets for migrant workers while the Bihar government had exposed their lies.

Central government hospitals will function normally

There are around 10,000 beds available in government hospitals like AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohiya, Safdarjung etc that come under the central government. The orders issued by the Delhi government will not have any effect on their functioning and they will continue to accept patients irrespective of their place of residence. 

Delhi government hospitals

The order comes at a time when there is already a huge controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in the national capital. While there are allegations of mismanagement, negligence and mishandling, a BJP leader had recetly shared a video of dead bodies of coronavirus patients lying unattended in a hospital.

The government is also in loggerheads with the doctors of Sri Ganga Ram hospital over patient treatment, tests and dedicated coronavirus beds.

Searched termsdelhi government hospital, delhi government order, Delhi hospital documents

