Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports 'If we open borders, people from other states will come for free treatment,': Delhi...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘If we open borders, people from other states will come for free treatment,’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to keep borders sealed for one more week

Kejriwal has asked Delhi residents to advise whether the government should open up the borders but restrict treatment only to the local residents or since Delhi is the national capital, it's medical facilities be open for all the citizens of the country.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says sealing of Delhi borders to continue as residents from neighbouring states might enter and fill the hospital capacity in the national capital
Arvind Kejriwal(Source: Hindustan Times)
3

As the country entered the Unlock-1 phase, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a controversial stance when he announced that the national capital’s borders will remain sealed for the next one week on the account of a possible influx of residents from neighbouring states for free treatment that would overwhelm the health care services in Delhi.

Kejriwal claimed that if the borders are opened, people from neighbouring states will flock to Delhi as the treatment for coronavirus in the national capital is free and the beds meant for the ailing Delhi residents will be occupied with 2 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also added that he is seeking the opinion of people from Delhi on whether the capital should open borders or not. “I need your suggestion on this matter. Give your responses by 5 pm Friday,” he said while sharing a WhatsApp number (+91 8800007722) for people to weigh in their suggestions.

Kejriwal has asked Delhi residents to advise whether the government should open up the borders but restrict treatment only to the local residents or since Delhi is the national capital, its medical facilities be open for all the citizens of the country.

It must be noted here that other than state government run hospitals, there are many central government run hospitals in Delhi like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohiya. The treatment at these hospitals are either free of cost or cost very negligible.

Arvind Kejriwal had claimed ‘outsiders’ come to Delhi for free treatment

This is not the first time that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made controversial remarks for the ‘outsiders’ who gravitate to the national capital for medical treatment. Last year, the AAP chief had stoked a controversy when he proclaimed that people from outside come to Delhi for ‘free treatment’ but Delhi has ‘its own capacity’. “How can Delhi serve people of the entire country?” he said while addressing a gathering in the national capital in September 2019.

Speaking on long queues about purchasing medicines prescribed by doctors, Kejriwal said that the reason is a lot of people are coming from outside of Delhi for treatment. “We carried out a survey. About 80% of patients in Delhi hospitals are outsiders. There are enough hospitals in Delhi which can cater to residents of Delhi. A Delhi resident can get treatment within 30 minutes of entering a hospital. But the queues are because of people living outside of Delhi who come here for treatment. A person from Bihar can take a ticket for Rs 500 and come to Delhi and get free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and go back. We are happy because they are our country people only and they should get treatment. But Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi give treatment to patients of the entire country? The situation in the rest of the country should improve,” he said.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi government hospital, central government run hospital

Latest News

News Reports

‘If we open borders, people from other states will come for free treatment,’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to keep borders sealed for one more...

OpIndia Staff -
Lamenting about the long queues of patients in Delhi hospitals, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier claimed that 'outsiders' came to Delhi for free treatment worth in lakhs
Read more
News Reports

NGO, Islamic scholars initiate campaign to end Saudi Arabia’s control over mosques at Mecca and Medina

OpIndia Staff -
The organisation was established with the objective of preventing the politicisation of Islamic pilgrimages, ensuring proper management of the mosques at Mecca and Medina
Read more
News Reports

‘Looting’ for justice: See how US ‘protestors’ are busy looting stores amidst violent ‘resistance’ after the George Floyd killing

OpIndia Staff -
Protestors in USA have been vandalising and looting stores of luxury brands during the recent violence, sparked after the death of a black man due to police brutality.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Killing: Communists in America burn down homeless man’s only possessions. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the rioting and violence continues across America following the killing of African-American man George Floyd, the communists and far-left rioters associated with ANTIFA set fire to a homeless man's possession.
Read more
News Reports

US protests: President Trump was escorted to the bunker while rioters raged near the White House on Friday, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Donald Trump had praised the Secret Service for their professionalism and or stopping rogue protesters.
Read more
News Reports

It is not in my hands anymore, you can sleep with coronavirus now, make it your pillow: Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
“It is not in my hands any more. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry,” said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,099FansLike
358,019FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com