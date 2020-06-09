Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had undergone a test for Coronavirus today, after developing a sore throat and fever, has been tested negative for Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party had confirmed that Kejriwal’s condition is stable and is feeling slightly better.

Arvind Kejriwal isolated himself after devoloping the symptoms

The Delhi Chief Minister has been experiencing the symptoms since Sunday, raising fears that he has contracted the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports. He was last seen during an online media briefing on Sunday where he announced the government’s decision to reserve all Delhi government and private hospitals for the citizens of Delhi only.

Coronavirus situation in Delhi worsens

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia today said that the coronavirus cases in Delhi is likely to reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July. To tackle the situation the Delhi government will need at least 80,000 beds by the end of July, Sisodia said.

“This is the reason the Delhi cabinet had decided to reserve the beds only for the city residents but it was overturned by the LG. Now, who will take the responsibility if the cases keep on increasing and the beds are full?” he asked.

The remarks came a day after Lt Governor Anil Baijal issued an order striking down key announcements made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to reserve beds in private and Delhi government hospitals for city residents.