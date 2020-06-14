In an ongoing investigation on sharing morphed obscene images of a female BJP leader, the Delhi Cyber Cell Police have made two more arrests in connection to a complaint filed with Delhi police three months ago. News agency ANI reported that the arrests were made on the charges of circulating morphed obscene pictures of Apurva Singh, the co-convener of Delhi BJP’s IT cell.

Two men have been arrested from Bihar by Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for allegedly circulating obscene picture (of the co-convener of Delhi BJP’s IT Cell). Earlier, one man was arrested from Delhi. Investigation underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/4gdF1EHF7M — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Two-month long wait for the first arrest

In a tweet posted by Apurva Singh in May, she mentioned that she was being targeted for being a BJP supporter and party worker. She alleged that supporters of Congress party, Samajwadi party and Islamists were sharing morphed obscene images of her on different social media platforms. She alleged that supporters of opposition parties, especially those who belong to minority communities, are sharing pornographic images claiming that those were her private images. She also alleged online sexual abuse on social media platforms.

Singh mentioned that she filed the complaint on 19th March 2020 and she was disappointed to see so much delay in initiating the investigation. Many leaders and party members, including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and National Commission for Women, came forward in support after her tweet. Only a day after her tweet, Delhi police arrested one Md Aasim from Delhi in connection to the case. DCP Cybercrime then reported in a tweet that they had made an arrest in the case, and 26 related posts have been removed from social media platforms.

Police mentioned that this is an ongoing investigation and further updates will follow.