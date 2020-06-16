Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Taj Man Singh, Surya hotels converted to Coronavirus facilities as the pandemic situation in Delhi worsens

As per the notice issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chanakyapuri, the Government of NCT of Delhi has ordered the Taj Man Singh to isolate all their rooms and place them at the disposal of Sri Gangaram Hospital.

OpIndia Staff

Taj Hotel Courtesy: Booking.com
Amid the rising Wuhan coronavirus cases in the National Capital, the Delhi Government has converted hotels including Taj Man Singh into a coronavirus facility.

As per the notice issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chanakyapuri, the Government of NCT of Delhi has ordered the Taj Man Singh to isolate all their rooms and place them at the disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital.

The government order states that while biomedical waste disposal, transfer, ambulance, providing protective gear and necessary training will be the responsibility of the said hospital and Taj Man Singh hotel will take care of house-keeping, disinfection, food and other room services.

The order also stated that the hotel will collect payments from the hospital.

Surya Hotel and Hotel Crown plaza also converted into isolation facilities

Prior to this, on the advice of an expert committee, the Delhi High court had okayed the idea of converting Hotel Surya and Hotel Crown Plaza into isolation facilities for the coronavirus patients.

The expert committee comprising AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Niti Aayog member VK Paul had submitted its report before Delhi High Court judge Navin Chawla. The committee had suggested that it will be “advisable and infrastructurally feasible” to use them to increase the capacity of Delhi hospitals. The hearing was conducted through video conferencing.

The report stated, “The committee after visiting the hotels is of the opinion that it is advisable as well as infrastructurally feasible to use Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony and Hotel Crowne Plaza in Okhla as extended COVID facilities in Delhi.”

Banquet halls in Surya and Crown Plaza to become COVID-19 care facilities

The panel had stated that the banquet hall of Surya Hotel can accommodate 50-60 beds and central nursing station while Hotel Crown plaza has a banquet hall that can accommodate 25 beds. The report stated, “These banquet halls can be appropriately equipped and converted into dedicated COVID health centres if the need arises on account of acute shortage of hospital beds in the NCT of Delhi.”

The report clarified the guest rooms of the said hotels do not have oxygen supply, patient monitoring devices and nurse call system that’s why the rooms will be unsuitable.

The concernned hospitals are to ensure the availability of Hydroxychloroquine, and other medications and appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the hospital and hotel staff on COVID duty. The hospitals have also been instructed to provide training and even deploy their own doctors, nurses and paramdics on their own expense.

