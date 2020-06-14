Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, coupled with the mishandling of the pandemic by Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi Government, there has been an acute shortage of space to treat patients while maintaining adequate social distancing. Amid this situation, the central government has decided to give 500 railway coaches to the Delhi government on an immediate basis to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

This was decided in a meeting held by Union home minister Amit Shah today to review the alarming situation in Delhi amid the pandemic. The meeting was attended by union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In view of shortage of beds for #COVID19 patients in Delhi, Modi govt at Center has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi. These railway coaches won't only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but these coaches will be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID19: HM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

These 500 railway coaches will result in 8,000 beds available for patients. These beds will be equipped with all facilities required for the treatment and care of Covid 19. This move will significantly increase the number of beds available for Coronavirus patients in Delhi.

Apart from this, it was also decided in the meeting that Coronavirus testing will be doubled in the next 2 days, and it will be tripled in the next 6 days.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus to be turned into a Coronavirus treatment facility

In another significant development in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal inspected the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur in Delhi on Sunday for setting up a Coronavirus treatment facility with a total capacity of 10,000 beds.

#WATCH Considering the increase in demand for medical infrastructure, we have come here to inspect the area&check its feasibility. The decision to convert this campus into a COVID facility will be taken after analysis of several factors: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. #Delhi https://t.co/k4yxnm6Wav pic.twitter.com/iEcKpuPQEJ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

“There is a need for additional medical infrastructure to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. We have come here to inspect the site. I was told that necessary facilities are available here. We will see what challenges come our way. We are here to check the feasibility (of turning it into a COVID-19 facility). We have the District Magistrate here who is taking note of all requirements. We will let you know once a decision is made”, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was quoted as saying. “This is a unique joint venture between the government and a community group and will be a great help to meet the projected requirement of beds,” Anil Baijal said after inspecting the site.

15000 beds required in Delhi

On Wednesday, Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of NCT Delhi, had stated that the capital was likely to witness another 30,000 coronavirus cases in the following 12-15 days. While speaking to ANI, Satyendra Jain further added that orders had been issued to increase the number of beds by 2000 in the following 2-3 days. It is expected that Delhi will need 15000 beds by the end of the month. Jain said that Delhi would use space available in banquet halls, hotels, and stadiums when required. On Thursday, Jain claimed that most cases of Coronavirus in Delhi was due to community transmission, but was later refuted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.