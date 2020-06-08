Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

On Monday, Delhi LG directed that the Delhi government authorities cannot deny treatment to patients on grounds that they are not residents of Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi LG overturns CM Arvind Kejriwal's diktat of having hospitals reserved only for Delhi residents
Delhi LG and Arvind Kejriwal
68

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, has invalidated the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order that hospitals in the city would only treat Delhi residents till the rising COVID-19 cases are contained.

Baijal, the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), instructed departments and officials of NCT of Delhi to ensure that no patient is denied treatment on the grounds of his/her domicile so that people who approach Delhi hospitals seeking treatment from outside the national capital are not turned away. The move is set to bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who are seeking treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Monday, Delhi LG directed that the Delhi government authorities cannot deny treatment to patients on grounds that they are not residents of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal announces “reservation” of city hospitals for Delhi residents

The decision to allow outsiders to avail the services of hospitals in Delhi came a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing the increasing number of caseloads in the city, passed a diktat ordering all the private and state hospitals to treat only Delhi residents till the COVID-19 cases are brought under control.

Informing about the first-of-its-kind of ‘exclusive reservation’ of hospitals in the city for Delhi residents, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said there were several Central government hospitals in the city that would continue to treat all patients.

“For today, we have decided that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for residents. The beds under the Central government can be used by all. Private hospitals covering special treatment will be opened to all,” the Chief Minister said. Then borders, he added, will be open from tomorrow.

The Delhi chief minister said that the decision to reserve hospitals for Delhi residents was taken based on the advice of a special five-member committee of doctors. Kejriwal defended his decision saying that the committee estimates that Delhi will require 15,000 beds by the end of June and if city hospitals are kept open to people from other states, 9,000 beds will be occupied in a matter of just 3 days.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi government, delhi government hospitals, delhi resident coronavirus treatment

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control
Read more
News Reports

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver
Read more

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Hundreds of TMC workers clash with BJP workers, heckle BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta

OpIndia Staff -
Sabyasachi Dutta was on his way to meet an injured BJP worker when his entourage was stopped and attacked at
Read more
News Reports

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control
Read more
News Reports

DMK files FIR against popular Tamil YouTuber Maridhas for calling M Karunanidhi as the ‘father of corruption’

OpIndia Staff -
Maridhas claimed that the success of the former DMK patriarch was due to manipulative skills and a shrewd divide and rude policy.
Read more
News Reports

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani state-broadcaster PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India, Pakistanis outrage

OpIndia Staff -
While discussing about the population density of Pakistan, state broadcaster PTV showed Jammu and Kashmir under the jurisdiction of India, causing an outrage among Pakistanis.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri woman arrested for allegedly planning ISIS terror attacks during anti-CAA protests in Delhi, tests positive for coronavirus

Jhankar Mohta -
The Kashmiri woman and her husband are accused of having links with the terrorist organisation Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) and for their alleged role in anti-CAA riots.
Read more
News Reports

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi
Read more
Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.
Read more

Connect with us

230,122FansLike
367,130FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com