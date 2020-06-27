The owner of a hospital in North-East Delhi has been named by the Delhi Police in its charge-sheet as one of the masterminds of the anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad, that led to the brutal killing of Hindu youth Dilbar Negi, reports Indian Express. In a major development in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police has named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of the protest. The controversial doctor has been named in the charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in the murder of 20-year-old Hindu youth Dilbar Negi.

Most importantly, the hospital is just 1 km away from the sweet shop where Hindu youth Dilbar Negi had worked, who was burnt by a Muslim mob after his limbs being cut off with a sword during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital in February that killed 53 people and injured several others.

In a petition filed by documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy in the Delhi High Court on February 25, it was mentioned that some seriously injured patients were not allowed to be transported from Al-Hind to the better-equipped GTB hospital after rioters targetted the ambulances. In a midnight hearing, the High Court had directed Delhi Police to ensure the safe passage of injured victims to GTB or any other government facility.

Reportedly, the charge sheet, filed on June 4 before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at Karkardooma court, stated, “Since 15.01.2020, near the place of incident, at Farooqia Masjid, an anti-CAA/NRC protest was underway illegally in which several speakers, on several dates, had given instigating speeches. A false news was spread there that Muslims would not be given Indian citizenship due to NRC, and they would be sent to detention camps.”

The charge-sheet mentioned that those who participated in this protest, who were incited, on the night of February 23, also took part in the violence following which the FIR was registered at police station Dayalpur.

The organisers of the protest which took place at Farooqia Masjid are Arshad Pradhan, Dr Anwar, owner of Al-Hind hospital, the charge-sheet mentioned. It further read, “The above-mentioned persons could not be interrogated; they will be questioned later and we will accordingly investigate. The violence which took place on February 23-24 was not an isolated incident”.

Dr Anwar refutes allegations, claims he helped injured

Meanwhile, Anwar, owner of New Mustafabad’s Al-Hind hospital, claims that he had attended several patients with injuries, who had sustained during the February Anti-Hindu Delhi riots at his hospital.

Dr Anwar said, “I am aware that my name has been mentioned in the charge-sheet. Neither did I organise nor did I participate in the protest because I was always busy. In fact, a few times I told the local police that commuting in the area is a problem due to the protest and it should be cleared out. My name has been dragged in this simply because I treated people in the hospital during the riots. I am being dragged in this case because I showed basic humanity. I am being targeted. These are false allegations.”

Brutal murder of Dilbar Negi by Muslim mob

The 20-year-old Dilbar Negi, who hailed from Uttarakhand, was burnt by a Muslim mob, who had cut his hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

Negi, who worked at Anil Sweets shop in Shiv Vihar, was killed during the riots and his body was found on the afternoon of February 26 in a charred condition with lower limbs missing below the thigh.

The incident was first reported by OpIndia, when the relatives of Dalbir, the deceased, contacted us and reported the horrific accident. He came to Delhi just 6 months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

In the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police, it was revealed that Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal riots.

The police have so far named 12 persons as accused in the chargesheet — all of them are in judicial custody. They have been identified as Mohd Shanawaj alias Shanu, Mohd Faizal, Azad, Asraf Ali, Rashid alias Monu, Sharukh, Mohd Shoaib, Parvez, Rashid alias Raja, Md Tahir, Salman and Sonu Saifi.