Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain mastermind behind Delhi riots, funded the Chand-Bagh violence: Says charge sheet filed by Delhi Police

Sources claim that this charge sheet has a detailed account of an amount of Rs 1 crore 30 lakh funded by Tahir Hussain for the riots in Chand Bagh and everything was under his control.

OpIndia Staff

The Delhi police crime branch has filed two charge-sheets in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case. One of the charge-sheets includes the name of Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on the recommendations of SIT alleging that he funded the Chand-Bagh riots. The 1030 page charge sheet says that Tahir Hussain not only funded the riots, but he was the mastermind behind it and he was controlling and directing the violence during the riots.

As per reports, along with Tahir Hussain, 15 more accused including his brother Shah Alam has been named for the involvement in fuming the riots that claimed the lives of 53 people. The brothers of Tahir Hussain, Shah Aalam and Gulfam were reportedly given the responsibility for arson. The Chargesheet was filed in the Karkardooma court by the police. Sources claim that this charge sheet has a detailed account of an amount of Rs 1 crore 30 lakh funded by Tahir Hussain for the riots in Chand Bagh and everything was under his control.

Chand bagh is the same area where the IB officer Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain and this area emerged as the worst-hit by the riots later. Sharma’s family had and eyewitnesses had directly accused Tahir Hussain for the brutal murder.

The other Charge-sheet was filed in connection with the riots that took place in the Jaffrabad area. The Pinjra tod activists are already facing probe for fuming riots in these areas. Recently, on Friday, the Delhi Police crime branch booked Natasha Narwal under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and send her into 14 days of judicial custody.

Tahir Hussain, one of the kingpins in the Delhi riots

Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who was arrested for the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma, has been emerged as the key figure in the Northeast Delhi riots which claimed that lives of 53 people and left innumerable injured. After his role in the Delhi riots was exposed, his links with anti-CAA protests also emerged later.

Tahir Hussain’s neighbors had come forward to reveal that the AAP leader was not only instrumental in orchestrating riots in Delhi but was equally involved in steering the Shaheen Bagh ‘protest’ which was actually a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harbored hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the new citizenship law.

A Uber driver living in Tahir Hussain’s neighborhood disclosed that prior to the Delhi riots, the AAP leader regularly gathered groups of people in his house who were then sent to the Shaheen Bagh site to participate in the ‘protest’.

These groups of 50 to 60 people were every day ferried to the protest site in Tahir Hussain’s personal cars as well as commercial vehicles and the Ola and Uber taxis.

Shaheen Bagh protests exposing nexus of PFI,AAP, BHIM and other groups

Sufficient proofs had emerged over the days which have unfurled AAP’s hatched conspiracy behind the ‘organised’ Shaheen Bagh protests. Merely two days ahead of Delhi polls, the Enforcement Directorate had made an explosive revelation exposing the close nexus between PFI and the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Bhim Army and other groups.

According to documents accessed by OpIndia, the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests was funded by Popular Front of India (PFI) and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were in constant touch with the PFI chief.

Most importantly, it divulged that Md Parvez, the PFI chief was regularly in touch with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh through Whatsapp chats, phone calls and also by way of direct meetings.

Moreover, the Delhi police had also exposed the nexus between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar. Pictures were released by the Delhi police which confirmed that Kapil Gujjar, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh, and his father Gaje Singh were AAP leaders and were inducted into the party in 2019.

