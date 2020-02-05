Shaheen Bagh shooter’s father desperately tries to distance from AAP, Kejriwal joins pitch

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took to Twitter to claim that the BJP is playing ‘dirty politics’ after Shaheen Bagh shooter’s father, AAP member Gaje Singh denied links to party and said that his son is actually a Modi supporter.

भाजपा दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था और देश की सुरक्षा के साथ गंदी राजनीति और खिलवाड़ कर रही है। चुनाव के दो दिन पहले आम आदमी पार्टी पर झूठा आरोप लगाना गंदी राजनीति थी। आज सच सामने आ गया। https://t.co/LYbkuOHxOc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2020

This statement of Singh is being treated as gospel truth even as AAP continues to remove evidence of the father-son duo being part of their party.

As Delhi police exposed the dangerous nexus between Aam Aadmi Party and Kapil Gujjar, the AAP leader who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is now on damage control mode.

On Wednesday, Gaje Singh, the father of the AAP leader Kapil Gujjar claimed that no one in his family is connected with the Aam Aadmi Party and said that his son was a fan of PM Modi and Amit Shah. “No one is connected with AAP in my family. My son was annoyed over Shaheen Bagh’s traffic congestion. My son supports PM Modi. He is the ‘sevak’ of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” claimed former BSP leader and AAP member Gaje Singh in the video shared by Kejriwal.

The statements made by Gaje Singh indicates that the AAP is trying extremely hard to mitigate the damage ahead of the Delhi elections after they were exposed after the Delhi Crime Branch had found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar where he was seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. In the pictures, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh are seen felicitating Kapil Gujjar and his father.

Ever since it came to light that the Shaheen Bagh attacker, Kapil Gujjar, who fired three shots in the air on February 1, is an AAP member, Aam Aadmi Party has been in a damage control mode, trying to delink themselves from the assaulter.

However, more and more pictures are emerging that links the shooter to the Aam Aadmi Party. A picture posted by prominent AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar, which was then deleted, had emerged in which it was seen that the party was welcoming Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh Chauhan along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena into AAP.

Later, it was found that the Aam Aadmi Party had itself posted images linking the shooter Kapil Gujjar to the party. The AAP had forgotten to remove from their official website an article that confirms that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was indeed an AAP member. In case the article is pulled down, the archived version can be accessed here.

The article pertains to the event in which Congress and BSP leaders left their parties to join the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of senior AAP members Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh. It was during this event that Chaudhary Gaje Singh, who had served as BSP District President of Patparganj and MLA candidate had shunned his party to join the AAP along with his son Kapil Gujjar.

While it has been proved beyond doubt that Kapil Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh were “esteemed” members of AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the blame on BJP for using the Delhi Police to cast the party in a bad light by associating the shooter with the AAP party.

Earlier, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was also seen with Kapil Gujjar, tried to wash his hands off him stating that the shooting was a BJP ploy. He even said that the AAP member being part of AAP and who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh demanding Hindu Rashtra and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is all a BJP conspiracy.