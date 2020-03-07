Saturday, March 7, 2020
Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain's link with anti-CAA protests

These group of 50 to 60 people were every day ferried to the protest site in Tahir Hussain's personal cars as well as commercial vehicles and the Ola and Uber taxis.

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh
Neighbour reveals that the AAP leader Tahir Hussain was equally involved in steering the Shaheen Bagh 'protest'
AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who was recently arrested for the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma, has emerged as the key figure in the Northeast Delhi riots which have claimed that lives of 53 people and left innumerable injured. After he emerged as one of the kingpins behind the riots in Delhi, now his links with anti-CAAA protests have emerged.

With every passing day, more and more people are coming up to disclose Tahir Hussain’s nefarious activities. His neighbours have now come forward to reveal that the AAP leader was not only instrumental in orchestrating riots in Delhi but was equally involved in steering the Shaheen Bagh ‘protest’ which was actually a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harboured hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the new citizenship law.

A Uber driver living in Tahir Hussain’s neighbourhood disclosed that prior to the Delhi riots, the AAP leader regularly gathered groups of people in his house who were then sent to the Shaheen Bagh site to participate in the ‘protest’.

These group of 50 to 60 people were every day ferried to the protest site in Tahir Hussain’s personal cars as well as commercial vehicles and the Ola and Uber taxis.

Tahir Husain’s neighbour, speaking to the anchor of TV9 Bharatvarsh said that he himself had witnessed several times that cars were being hired from outside the AAP leader’s house to ferry protestors to Shaheen Bagh. He said that even he was approached a couple of times since he too is a Uber driver. He was asked to ferry the people gathered at Tahir Hussain’s house to Shaheen Bagh, but he refused by making excuses that he needed to go elsewhere, recollects the Uber driver.

Sufficient proves had emerged over the days which have unfurled AAP’s hatched conspiracy behind the ‘organised’ Shaheen Bagh protests. Merely two days ahead of Delhi polls, the Enforcement Directorate had made an explosive revelation exposing the close nexus between PFI and the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Bhim Army and other groups.

According to documents accessed by OpIndia, the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests was funded by Popular Front of India (PFI) and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were in constant touch with the PFI chief.

The ED documents accessed by OpIndia say that the PFI President of Delhi, Mohammad Parvez Ahmed and it’s other members have actively participated in the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.

Most importantly, it divulged that Md Parvez, the PFI chief was regularly in touch with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh through Whatsapp chats, phone calls and also by way of direct meetings.

Moreover, the Delhi police had also exposed the nexus between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar. Pictures were released by the Delhi police which confirmed that Kapil Gujjar, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh, and his father Gaje Singh were AAP leaders and were inducted into the party in 2019.

More and more pictures kept emerging that linked the shooter to the Aam Aadmi Party. A picture posted by prominent AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar, which was then deleted, had emerged in which it was seen that the party was welcoming Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh Chauhan along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena into AAP.

Later, it was found that the Aam Aadmi Party had itself posted images linking the shooter Kapil Gujjar to the party. The AAP had forgotten to remove from their official website an article that confirms that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was indeed an AAP member.  In case the article is pulled down, the archived version can be accessed here. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who had felicitated Kapil Gujjar, also tried to wash his hands off him stating that the shooting was a BJP ploy.

Interestingly, Tahir Hussain who has been arrested in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi is also an AAP leader.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain rose to fame after a video of his house from where Muslim mob indiscriminately hurled bricks and Molotovs went viral. Several other videos and eyewitnesses account corroborated that Hussain’s bungalow was used by a riotous mob to unleash their carnage during the recent spate of violence in North East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma was dragged by a murderous mob housed inside Tahir’s bungalow. Sharma’s badly battered body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand bagh. Tahir Hussain is considered as a prime suspect in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

Latest articles

