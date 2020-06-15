Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to...
News Reports
Updated:

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” Zafarul Islam had written about Indian Hindus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days, directs Delhi Police
Zafarul Islam and his contentious FB post (Photo Credits: Navbharat Times)
5

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has sent a notice to the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam, to appear before it for interrogation within 2 days. He has been summoned for his provocative post on Facebook wherein he threatened Hindus with an avalanche if Indian Muslims complaint to their friends in the Arab world.

Indian Muslims and their ‘Arab world’ friends

In his Facebook post, Zafarul Islam had thanked Kuwait for ‘standing with the Indian Muslims’ and attacked Hindus saying they will face an ‘avalanche’ if the Indian Muslims complain to their ‘friends in the Arab world‘.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he had written.

The Delhi Police had reportedly booked Zafarul Islam for sedition (IPC Section 124A) and promoting religious animosity (IPC Section 153A) on April 30. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Zafarul, following a complaint by a Delhi resident. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier issued notice to Zafarul Islam, asking him to furnish his phone/laptop by May 12 over his controversial post.

Zafarul Islam defended his statements

Zafarul Islam had clarified earlier that he stood by his comments, contrary to the erroneous reports on social media about his apology. The Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission said that he had apologised for the tweet only because the timing of the tweet was incorrect, given that there is a pandemic underway but he does not see anything wrong with the comments themselves.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi Police news, Delhi news, Delhi cases

Trending now

News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Thailand: Vishwa Hindu Parishad reaches out to the poor in Bangkok, feeds over 3000 families in 9 districts

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been conducting weekly charity activities every Saturday in the months of May and June in different areas of Bangkok.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Landlord Noor Ahmad fires shots in the air after the tenant fails to pay rent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM at Belagavi in Karnataka.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,181FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com