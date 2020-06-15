The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has sent a notice to the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam, to appear before it for interrogation within 2 days. He has been summoned for his provocative post on Facebook wherein he threatened Hindus with an avalanche if Indian Muslims complaint to their friends in the Arab world.

Indian Muslims and their ‘Arab world’ friends

In his Facebook post, Zafarul Islam had thanked Kuwait for ‘standing with the Indian Muslims’ and attacked Hindus saying they will face an ‘avalanche’ if the Indian Muslims complain to their ‘friends in the Arab world‘.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he had written.

The Delhi Police had reportedly booked Zafarul Islam for sedition (IPC Section 124A) and promoting religious animosity (IPC Section 153A) on April 30. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Zafarul, following a complaint by a Delhi resident. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier issued notice to Zafarul Islam, asking him to furnish his phone/laptop by May 12 over his controversial post.

Delhi Police Special Cell has sent a notice to Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission; has asked him to join interrogation within 2 days, in connection with his instigating statement on social media: Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/gSW6rr4JMs — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Zafarul Islam defended his statements

Zafarul Islam had clarified earlier that he stood by his comments, contrary to the erroneous reports on social media about his apology. The Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission said that he had apologised for the tweet only because the timing of the tweet was incorrect, given that there is a pandemic underway but he does not see anything wrong with the comments themselves.