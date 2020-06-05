On Wednesday, Delhi police submitted the charge sheet in the IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case during the Delhi riots earlier this year. In the charge-sheet, they have identified the events leading to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020. In the beginning, the charge sheet explains the details of violence that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia on 13th December last year. According to the report, 2000 people gathered near JMI Metro station without any prior permission. They intended to march towards Parliament. When police stopped them at gate number 1 of JMI, the protestors responded violently and pelted stones. Fifteen police personnel were injured during the incident.

The charge sheet then mentions the incidents of violence on 15th December 2019 that took place around the New Friends Colony. Some former and current students of Jamia along with members of some political parties started protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While marching to Parliament and President House, the crowd kept on switching roads when police stopped them. They also pelted stones on the police as per the chargesheet.

Jamia Millia Islamia campus violence

On 16th December 2019, the protestors gathered inside the JMI campus to get cover. They pelted stones on the police personnel. They strategically positioned themselves to ambush the riot control unit. To control the situation, police apprehended 52 people under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. During this incident, 35 police officials and 97 people present on the scene got injured. According to the chargesheet, three police booths were damaged during the incident.

Role of Sharjeel Imam and Harsh Mander in anti-Hindu riots

The charge sheet explained the role of JNU student Sharjeel Imam and Harsh Mander in the violence. Police stated in the charge sheet that the committee called JNU student Sharjeel Imam for the protest. He visited JMI and gave a provocative speech on 14th December in which he called for blocking all cities in North India until the government rolls back CAA/NRC. After his speech, riots broke out in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony. A chargesheet has already been filed against Sharjeel Imam in April.

Later on 16th December 2019, Harsh Mander visited the protest site and asked protesters not to believe or have faith in the Supreme Court of India. He said that the only way to get justice is to fight the battle on the roads. It has to be noted that Harsh Mander is known for taking the wrong sides against India’s Interest. His association with George Soros and Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi is well known.

The charge sheet also mentions Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who visited the site on 22nd December 2019. In his speech, Azad provoked the protesters to remain on the roads until the government rolls back CAA/NRC/NPR.

Shaheen Bagh fiasco and its impact

The chargesheet then continues to tell about the Shaheen Bagh protest. The police stated that the protesters were blocking the area since 15ht December 2019. They did not allow any vehicle to use the said road and caused a lot of inconvenience to over one lakh commuters who take this route daily. Seeing the ‘success’ of Shaheen Bagh protests, people tried to replicate it in other parts of Delhi by blocking the roads in a well-planned manner.

On 17th December 2019, a mob started pelting stones on the police in Jafrabad. They damaged property and injured many police officers. The protesters were illegally encroaching seven places in North-East District during the protests since 15th December 2019. The police stated that illegal occupation of the areas for protest caused inconvenience to commuters and residents. The situation remained tense in the area. Large crowds gathered to protest, especially during the evening that caused a lot of unrest among the residents.

The police have registered 783 cases in connection with the riots. A total of 52 persons lost their lives in the anti-Hindu riots. 434 people were injured and around 100 of them sustained gunshot injuries.