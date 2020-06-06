Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not 'removed BJP' from his Twitter bio: Here is the...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMediaMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

This is not the first time that Jyotiraditya Scindia's Twitter bio has created a storm in a tea-cup. Back in November 2019, similar speculation had taken wind about Scindia removing Congress from his Twitter bio. However, an analysis of the Archives revealed that he had changed his bio a month before the speculations started.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not 'removed BJP' from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth
Jyotiraditya Scindia
44

The mainstream media often comes up with wildly incorrect conjectures when they are hard-pressed for breaking news. One ‘news’ that was peddled today by the media was the Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

Several mainstream media channels furthered this news. TimesNow and Financial Express carried the news prominently. The article was laden with conjectures about the speculation of an internal rift in BJP.

TimesNow article about Scindia’s Twitter profile
Financial Express article about Scindia’s Twitter profile

One news portal called News Track even went so far as to say that Jyotiraditya Scindia might be re-joining Congress.

Article by News Track

However, what is being reported is patently untrue. It almost appears as though the media simply woke up today morning and decided to randomly check the Twitter profile of Jyotiraditya Scindia and having not found the word ‘BJP’, creating a story based on it out of thin air.

The fact is that even after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia never had the word ‘BJP’ in his Twitter bio.

A quick look at the web archive of his Twitter bio would make this fact amply clear. OpIndia went back to archived versions of his bio up until the time he joined BJP and found that the word ‘BJP’ was never mentioned in his bio, to begin with.

Here is a screenshot from the archive of Scindia’s Twitter profile from the 17th of May. As one can see, BJP is not mentioned in his Twitter bio.

Archive of Twitter profile of Jyotiraditya Scindia

On the 9th May too, Scindia did not have BJP in his bio.

Archive of Twitter profile of Jyotiraditya Scindia

It is pertinent to note that Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP on the 12th of March.

The only difference when one looks at the profile change from 7th March to 22nd March (of which Archive versions are available), one notices that Scindia had changed his display picture. While he was in Congress, his scarf was that of Congress and once he joined BJP, his scarf changed accordingly. Even right after joining BJP, his association was not mentioned in his Twitter bio.

Twitter profile of Scindia on 7th March and 22nd March

It is thus safe to conclude that Jyotiraditya Scindia, in fact, did not remove BJP from his Twitter bio since BJP was never mentioned in Twitter bio, to begin with.

This is not the first time that Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Twitter bio has created a storm in a tea-cup. Back in November 2019, similar speculation had taken wind about Scindia removing Congress from his Twitter bio. However, an analysis of the Archives revealed that he had changed his bio a month before the speculations started.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
News Reports

“Yoga has no place in the life of Christians,” Greek Orthodox Church issues diktat against yoga to its followers

OpIndia Staff -
Greek Orthodox Church said yoga has no place in the life of Christians after Greek media recommended Yoga during lockdown
Read more
Entertainment

On the need for making “The Judge” – A movie on Love Jihad and the typical ‘liberal’ reaction of Hindus to the issue

OpIndia Staff -
Maker of The Judge explains why he made a movie on Love Jihad, a topic not touched by mainstream movie makers
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

“Indira Gandhi was above all Sharanas”, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah defending naming schemes after her while opposing flyover named after Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says that Indira Gandhi's statue was even greater than social-reformers such as 'Sharanas'.
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Second Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA in the Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA for Delhi riots, she is under judicial custody after her arrest
Read more
Crime

Hackers take down website of Maneka Gandhi’s NGO after she blamed people of Malappuram district for the death of pregnant elephant

OpIndia Staff -
The hackers put a message on the web page saying that Maneka Gandhi used the matter of elephant's death for dirty politics.
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh apologizes for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Ruchika Chaubey -
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and expressed regret for the comment which was made during a conversation with Rohit Sharma.
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
363,800FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com