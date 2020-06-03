Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

A raft of social media users, especially on Instagram, shared pictures of black squares and a black screen to express their solidarity with the black victims of police brutality

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5

The unfortunate killing of George Flyod in Minneapolis by a White American cop has once again brought to the fore the festering racial discrimination against the Black Americans. The incident became a rallying point for Americans longing for the fulfilment of one of their country’s foundational principles of the right to life, liberty and happiness.

Scores of demonstrators have hit the streets demanding equality and end of racial discrimination that has so far eluded the American society. However, soon the protests turned violent and many have taken advantage of the ensuing chaos to loot and ransack shops in many cities across the country. Many protesters have also taken to social media websites to voice their support for the Black population of the country who appear increasingly beleaguered with a surge in ethnic intolerance towards them. 

Hashtags such as #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM have emerged on social media websites such as Twitter, Instagram and other platforms where people are showing solidarity with the Black community against all forms of racism, violence and bigotry. Channelling the collective fury over the death of George Floyd, artists, executives, and companies from across the music business called out to participate for a silent protest on Tuesday— though the lack of clear messaging about the protest made it open to more than one interpretation.

Music Industry in US called for Blackout Tuesday(Source: CNN)

Heeding to the Blackout Tuesday called by the music industry, a raft of social media users, especially on Instagram, shared pictures of black squares and a black screen to express their solidarity with the black victims of police brutality. But several of them tagged their posts with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM, drowning out the vital information about the protests, organization donations, and document police violence.

While the posts containing black squares and screens by users may be well-intentioned, several analysts and social media users highlighted that sharing black pictures with a bunch of important hashtags clogs the information channel and renders the hashtags insignificant.

A Twitter user pointed out how oodles of posts containing black squares and boxes posted by well-meaning Instagram users overwhelmed the hashtags with blank images and drowned out the crucial information related to protests and online campaign against the pervasive racial discrimination.

A Twitter user @anthoknees pointed out the problem of sharing black images as a mark of hmage to the victims of racial discrimination. He urged users to shun sharing such images which could intentionally or unintentionally make the vital information used on ground and online obscure.

Another Twitter user, Tatianna, too, tweeted that sharing black squares and boxes on Instagram was making the BLM hashtag useless. She urged people to not use the important hashtags so critical information is not drowned beneath the sea of solidarity messages.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.

CNN News 18 withdraws fake news misquoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ajai Shukla, a known conspiracy theorist of the Congress era, brazened out to peddle the same misinformation to claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly admitted that Chinese soldiers had crossed into India's side of the LAC in large numbers.

Jamia students want to ‘blow up’ proctor’s office, carry out Minneapolis style ‘protests’ over slapping of UAPA on Delhi rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As America burns in flames after protests over George Floyd killing went violent, those in India drawing false equivalence between those riots and anti-CAA riots now want to ape the violence in India again.

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more
News Reports

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff -
Ismail Alvi is an IED expert who helped in assembling the Pulwama attack bomb and the bomb recovered last week
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more
News Reports

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

CNN News 18 withdraws fake news misquoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Ajai Shukla, a known conspiracy theorist of the Congress era, brazened out to peddle the same misinformation to claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly admitted that Chinese soldiers had crossed into India's side of the LAC in large numbers.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia students want to ‘blow up’ proctor’s office, carry out Minneapolis style ‘protests’ over slapping of UAPA on Delhi rioters

OpIndia Staff -
As America burns in flames after protests over George Floyd killing went violent, those in India drawing false equivalence between those riots and anti-CAA riots now want to ape the violence in India again.
Read more
News Reports

Google removes ‘Mitron’ and ‘Remove China Apps’ from Google Play store on all Android devices over ‘policy violation’

OpIndia Staff -
The apps had gained popularity in the country at a time when there is a rising anti-China sentiment among many citizens as tensions between two countries has escalated in recent days over the border stand-off.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com