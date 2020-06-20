Nepal urges India and China to resolve disputes through peaceful means

Amidst the border standoff and escalated tension between India and China, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal had issued a statement on Saturday, urging both the countries to resolve disputes bilaterally through peaceful means. The landlocked country had reiterated that it stood firmly for regional and world peace. Referring to both India and China as ‘friendly neighbours,’ Nepal expressed confidence that the dispute would be resolved in the spirit of good neighbourliness.

The statement by the Foreign Ministry also emphasised on the need to mitigate mutual differences between the two nuclear power nations via peaceful means for the sake of bilateral, regional, and world peace and stability. Earlier, Nepal had amended the country’s map to include Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in the constitution of the country, thus leading to a conflict between the two countries

India-China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector. On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.