Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted his claims

Serial abusive Bollywood actor and hate monger Ajaz khan was caught spreading fake news against UP police on social media. The actor is often seen indulging in controversial dialogues and nefarious activities like inciting violence and abusing others on social media. This time he targeted the Meerut police with fake news.

Ajaz Khan on Friday took to twitter to attack Meerut police alleging that they beat a Muslim boy and his religion after he was tested positive for coronavirus but later the entire police station was sealed because some policemen tested positive later. Ajaz Khan tweeted, “Muslims are called a corona factory. In Meerut, a child named Mubashshir was found the coronavirus positive. After that the personnel of the police station Parikshitgarh abused him and his Muslim religion beating him black and blue. Now the police station is sealed as some of the officers of the police station have been found coronavirus positive. Find treatment, not hate.”

On this, the Meerut police responded and refuted the claims. The Meerut police replied, “Sir, the allegations you put forward about the policeman of Parikshitgarh tested corona positive is completely false (Although, any policeman can be tested positive. Balbir Singh, sub-inspector of police station Lissadi Gate was martyred while performing duty in a hotspot area without caring for his life even after he was tested positive.) Kindly do not spread rumors. Meerut police are committed to protecting the social harmony and constitutional values of India.”

After badly slammed by the Meerut police the hatemonger actor deleted his tweet.

However, this is not the first time when Ajaz khan is caught spreading hate and communal dialogue in order to create disharmony. Last year, the hate monger Ajaz khan was heard instigating riots in a Facebook video. In the video, Khan blamed RSS and Bajrang Dal for forcing people to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and spoiling the secular fabric of the country. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding the RSS and Bajrang Dal.

Khan instigated the Muslims and said they should be ashamed of themselves for not coming out on streets after the alleged lynching of Tabrez Ansari. He threatened that if 40 crore Muslims of the country, including legal and illegal residents, came out on the streets the whole country would be shut down. Later he also posted a video on Tiktok mocking the Mumbai police for filing FIRs against the TikTok celebrities. Ajaz Khan was later arrested by the Mumbai police.

Earlier this year, Ajaz khan posted a video abusing journalists Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, and Sudhir Choudhary and wishing that they had their respective families get infected with the coronavirus. In the video, Ajaz khan ranted, “Dogs of BJP have bought these pimps in the media like Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, whom I used to respect once. Allah willing you get coronavirus, your wife gets coronavirus, Arnab Goswami gets coronavirus, his entire family gets infected with the coronavirus. The mother and father of that Zee TV reporter, hope she also gets coronavirus. Hope everyone in his family gets coronavirus.”

Two days later he was nabbed by Mumbai police. The Mumbai police invoked Sections 153A, 117, and 121 of the Indian Penal Code against Ajaz Khan.

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which were evident from the fact that he once tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the constitution. He was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hairstylist. In the past too, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.