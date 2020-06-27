Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted...
News Reports
Updated:

Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted his claims

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ajaz khan courtesy via outlook india
2

Serial abusive Bollywood actor and hate monger Ajaz khan was caught spreading fake news against UP police on social media. The actor is often seen indulging in controversial dialogues and nefarious activities like inciting violence and abusing others on social media. This time he targeted the Meerut police with fake news.

Ajaz Khan on Friday took to twitter to attack Meerut police alleging that they beat a Muslim boy and his religion after he was tested positive for coronavirus but later the entire police station was sealed because some policemen tested positive later. Ajaz Khan tweeted, “Muslims are called a corona factory. In Meerut, a child named Mubashshir was found the coronavirus positive. After that the personnel of the police station Parikshitgarh abused him and his Muslim religion beating him black and blue. Now the police station is sealed as some of the officers of the police station have been found coronavirus positive. Find treatment, not hate.”

On this, the Meerut police responded and refuted the claims. The Meerut police replied, “Sir, the allegations you put forward about the policeman of Parikshitgarh tested corona positive is completely false (Although, any policeman can be tested positive. Balbir Singh, sub-inspector of police station Lissadi Gate was martyred while performing duty in a hotspot area without caring for his life even after he was tested positive.) Kindly do not spread rumors. Meerut police are committed to protecting the social harmony and constitutional values of India.”

After badly slammed by the Meerut police the hatemonger actor deleted his tweet.

However, this is not the first time when Ajaz khan is caught spreading hate and communal dialogue in order to create disharmony. Last year, the hate monger Ajaz khan was heard instigating riots in a Facebook video. In the video, Khan blamed RSS and Bajrang Dal for forcing people to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and spoiling the secular fabric of the country. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding the RSS and Bajrang Dal. 

Khan instigated the Muslims and said they should be ashamed of themselves for not coming out on streets after the alleged lynching of Tabrez Ansari. He threatened that if 40 crore Muslims of the country, including legal and illegal residents, came out on the streets the whole country would be shut down. Later he also posted a video on Tiktok mocking the Mumbai police for filing FIRs against the TikTok celebrities. Ajaz Khan was later arrested by the Mumbai police.

Earlier this year, Ajaz khan posted a video abusing journalists Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, and Sudhir Choudhary and wishing that they had their respective families get infected with the coronavirus. In the video, Ajaz khan ranted, “Dogs of BJP have bought these pimps in the media like Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, whom I used to respect once. Allah willing you get coronavirus, your wife gets coronavirus, Arnab Goswami gets coronavirus, his entire family gets infected with the coronavirus. The mother and father of that Zee TV reporter, hope she also gets coronavirus. Hope everyone in his family gets coronavirus.”

Two days later he was nabbed by Mumbai police. The Mumbai police invoked Sections 153A, 117, and 121 of the Indian Penal Code against Ajaz Khan.

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which were evident from the fact that he once tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the constitution. He was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hairstylist. In the past too, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

‘If someone calls me a troll, it is a matter of pride’: Documentary reveals how Pakistani Farhan Virk uses Twitter to organise elaborate propaganda...

OpIndia Staff -
Al Jazeera documentary highlights how Twitter warriors can create the mirage of a war, far-fetched from the reality on the ground
Read more
Opinions

Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

prabhasshakya -
In the last few years, it is seen that social service is also becoming a tactic to convert people. Specifically, the Christian missionaries are front runners in this practice.
Read more

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience

Prasar Bharti writes to PTI, to review relationship after the news agency provides a platform for China to run its propaganda

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti is deeply anguished by news agency PTI's coverage and is considering withdrawing financial support.

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted his claims

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan says police station in UP sealed after some policemen tested Coronavirus positive, deletes tweet after UP police refutes the claim
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party claims credit for 10,000-bed coronavirus facility in Delhi built by ITBP under union home ministry, mocks Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
AAP govt takes credit for 10,000 bed Covid facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas which is built and operated by ITBP under central govt
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan responsible for 50% of all ‘imported’ Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan now accounts for over 50% of the total 'imported' Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom
Read more
News Reports

‘If someone calls me a troll, it is a matter of pride’: Documentary reveals how Pakistani Farhan Virk uses Twitter to organise elaborate propaganda...

OpIndia Staff -
Al Jazeera documentary highlights how Twitter warriors can create the mirage of a war, far-fetched from the reality on the ground
Read more
Opinions

Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

prabhasshakya -
In the last few years, it is seen that social service is also becoming a tactic to convert people. Specifically, the Christian missionaries are front runners in this practice.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: District magistrate allows Muslim man to keep Hindu girl as wife, girl’s parents say she was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, who was missing since June 17 in Pakistan, reportedly admitted in the court that she had married the Muslim man of her own accord
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Ahmad Patel at his residence in connection with the Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam

OpIndia Staff -
As Ahmed Patel didn't visit ED office after summons, ED team visits his residence for questioning in Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother writes open letter to Sanjay Jha

OpIndia Staff -
Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Congress leader Sanjay Jha to "permanently wed" to any ideology.
Read more
Media

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,435FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com