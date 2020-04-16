Thursday, April 16, 2020

News Reports "Thoo media": Abusive actor Ajaz Khan hopes Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma get Coronavirus, rants...
Editor's picks
Updated:

“Thoo media”: Abusive actor Ajaz Khan hopes Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma get Coronavirus, rants about the ‘conspiracy’ against Uddhav Thackeray govt

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which was evident from the fact that he once chose the Quran over the constitution.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Abusive actor Ajaz Khan faces the ire of Twitter users for spreading communal hate
104

In a shocking video, abusive actor Ajaz Khan can be seen abusing journalists Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma and Sudhir Choudhary and wishing that they had their respective families get infected with coronavirus.

In his rant, Ajaz Khan alleges that the BJP is “blaming Muslims” to hide its own fallacies during coronavirus. “Dogs of BJP have bought these pimps in the media like Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, whom I used to respect once. Allah willing you get coronavirus, your wife gets coronavirus, Arnab Goswami gets coronavirus, his entire family gets infected with coronavirus. The mother and father of that Zee TV reporter, hope she also gets coronavirus. Hope everyone in his family gets coronavirus,” he says.

On April 15, the serial abuser went live on his Facebook account, and in his 8.26 long video, he not only blamed BJP and PM Modi for being biased against the Muslims of the country but hit out at senior journalists like Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma and Zee News editor Sudhir Choudhary for being BJP stooges. He tried to provoke the Muslims by saying that their community is being targeted and hexed for every transgression happening anywhere in the country.

Kya Media Walo Ko Raat Me Neend Aati Hogi Poore Hindustan Me Zahar Gholne Ke Baad…We trust our CM Uddhav Thackeray and our PalakMantri #AslamshaikhSubscribe my youtube channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBlCuF5JoKWX8WtiaK5gPw

Posted by Ajaz khan on Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Speaking about the recent incident where huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, Ajaz insinuated that this incident was also pre-planned by BJP to defame Muslims and in turn defame Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. He says that the BJP is trying to snatch Maharashtra from Uddhav Thackeray by playing communal politics.

“All this is a conspiracy to defame Uddhav Thackeray. This is being done on instructions of ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Khan alleges. He then blames chief ministers of other states to come forward and help Maharashtra instead of criticising Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra is a big state and has a lot of people and less space. To the Thackerays, he says that all the Muslims and people of Maharashtra are with them.

“Remember, this is a huge conspiracy against Maharashtra government and Uddhav Thackeray. They want to snatch power from Uddhav Thackeray and come back to power and carry out atrocities against Muslims like how they do everywhere. And do not forget the media. Rajat Sharma, Arnab Goswami, Zee TV fellow, Rubika Liyaqat, they are all pimps,” he concludes by doing a ‘thoo’ on media.

Ajaz Khan, repeat offender:

Abusive actor Ajaz Khan, who had once said that he considers the Quran above the Indian Constitution and was arrested for inciting communal tension through his video on TikTok propagating revenge on Tabrez Ansari’s death. In a hate speech video on Facebook, Ajaz Khan was seen blatantly inciting communal violence. He was found urging the Muslim community to come out on roads for avenging Ansari’s death.

Recently, hardcore Islamist Ajaz Khan menacingly threatened actor Payal Rohatgi that one day, the entire world will become Muslim. In a misogynist attack against Payal, Ajaz Khan had referred Payal Rohatgi as a C grade actor. He had threatened that if 40 crore Muslims of the country, including legal and illegal residents, came out on the streets the whole country would be shut down.

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which was evident from the fact that he once tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the constitution. He was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hair stylist. In the past too, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.

OpIndia Staff
"Thoo media": Abusive actor Ajaz Khan hopes Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma get Coronavirus, rants about the 'conspiracy' against Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff
