Wednesday, June 10, 2020
“I will snap your neck till it breaks”: Late Ajay Pandita’s daughter pledges vengeance against the terrorists who killed him

"Regardless of what happens. Kashmir is my father's homeland and we are not going to abandon it", she said

OpIndia Staff

Niyanta Pandita pleges vengeance against the perpetrators who killed her father
Late Ajay Pandita's daughter, Niyanta Pandita
4

“You think you have killed Ajay Bharti? His tiger is still alive here. You don’t know me. I am Ajay Bharti’s daughter. I will never lose. I want to hit him (Ajay Pandita’s killer) with at least one bullet, just one bullet,” Niyanta, the valiant daughter of late Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita, angrily said.

Devastated by her father’s loss, Niyanta pledged vengeance against the terrorists who killed her father on Monday when he had gone to work in his orchard. “Those who killed my father, beware, his daughter is alive. I will hold you by your neck and snap it until it breaks. Your soul would shudder at the pain that I am going to inflict on you,” she said.

Reminiscing her father’s imparted wisdom, Niyanta asserted that her father never taught her to differentiate between people of different faiths. Father said that religion is not the source of evil, but people’s guarantee cannot be taken, she said.

Niyanta, called by her father as “Shera”, also added that the entire family was in shock and pain to hear about the demise of her father but they are proud that their son gave the supreme sacrifice for the country and the respect he received from the people of India.

We are all devastated and overcome with grief at the brutal killing of my father by the terrorists. But I am also extremely proud of him. I understand that the nation is roiled with too many things at the present moment but it is the least that the country can do for those protecting it. Now what? Aren’t we stand the risk of being attacked? We will go back to Kashmir. Regardless of what happens. Kashmir is my father’s homeland and we are not going to abandon it. We are not afraid of speaking truth to power,” Niyanta said to Arnab Goswami on Republic TV.

Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists

A Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

According to the police sources, the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.

