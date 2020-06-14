Newly whitewashed Jamia walls defaced with ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ graffiti

The newly whitewashed walls of Jamia Millia Islamia were again defaced by miscreants and ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ was written across them.

The alleged incident happened on 12th June 2020.

Safoora Zargar, a former NSUI leader studying in Jamia is currently under arrest over investigation into the recent Delhi Riots. She is accused of inciting a mob which eventually snowballed into the violent riots. Imam is currently under investigation over his provocative speeches during the anti-CAA riots where he had incited Muslims of India to cut take to streets and block all roads including cutting off the entire Northeast India by blocking the Chickens Neck.

Earlier in February, Imam’s supporters had defaced the walls of Jamia and demanded his release.