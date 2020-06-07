Sunday, June 7, 2020
Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

As per reports, Zargar, was instrumental in arranging guest speakers during the CAA protests at Jamia Millia. Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor were amongst those who had attended the anti-CAA 'protests' at Jamia Millia Islamia.

OpIndia Staff

Anti-Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar with her fellow NSUI members
Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her involvement in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots was reportedly the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit.

According to the reports, Zargar was among the first two coordinators of the Jamia Coordination Committee, which was set up in December last year to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI). She was the office bearer of NSU and was involved in many NSU meetings before the student body got dissolved in Jamia in 2018. However, she had identified herself as a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee and also its media coordinator. 

Here is an image posted by Safoora Zargar wishing Congress leader Amrita Dhawan for her birthday. In the image, it can be seen that Safoora Zargar had tagged the NSUI unit of Jamia Millia University.

Amrita Dhawan is a Congress leader and has been acting President of NSUI. She also contested 2013 Delhi elections from Tilak Nagar constituency on Congress ticket.

In another tweet from 2018, the riot-accused Safoora Zargar has also tagged various NSUI social media handles, while she was seen holding a banner of the National convention of Congress student union – NSUI.

According to other reports, Safoora Zargar was actively involved in Shaheen Bagh protests and propagated anti-India sentiments by shouting Azadi slogans inside Jamia campus. She was also caught shouting secessionist slogans like Azadi for Bihar, Azadi for Kerala, Azadi for Assam etc. during a protest rally.

Zargar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the month of April for allegedly leading the anti-CAA protests at the Jaffrabad metro station of Delhi in February 2020, which eventually led to Anti-Hindu riots in the national capital causing the death of 53 people and injuring several others. The Congress leader Safoora Zargar is charged under UAPA for her involvement in Anti-Hindu riots.

Along with Zargar, another Congress leader Ishrat Jahan is also accused of inciting mob during the Hindu riots in Delhi. She was also arrested by the Delhi police, however, she has been granted interim bail of ten days for her Nikaah.

Addition to these accused, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Meeran Haider, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, former student leader Umar Khalid has been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA for their involvement in the Anti-Hindu riots.

A far-left ‘Pinjra Tod’ activist Natasha Narwal was also booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

As per reports, Zargar, was instrumental in arranging guest speakers during the CAA protests at Jamia Millia. The accused Safoora Zargar had uploaded several images on social media, which exposed her links with the Congress party.

Congress leaders attended Jamia protests

It is pertinent to note that the senior leader of the Congress party like Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor had visited the Jamia campus to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the run-up to the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

On February 10, Salman Khurshid, a senior leader of the Congress party, was spotted at the protest in Jamia campus to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. During his presence, chants of Azadi had echoed inside the campus and a baby was spotted shouting anti-India slogans.

Senior Congress leader Khurshid beamed with pride, and encouraged as the child was cheered by the crowd to chant slogans of “Tum Goli Maaro! Azadi” and “Hum Chheen ke lenge Azadi”. However, he appeared to be perfectly at home chanting Azadi slogans with the child. 

Similarly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also joined the anti-CAA protest inside Jamia campus, where radical Islamic chants of ‘La Ilaha Illallah’ was shouted by Islamists in his presence.

The Congress leader had expressed his concerns that CAA protests on ‘secularism’ are getting hijacked by Islamists, however, he had to retract his statements after he faced severe criticism from Muslims.  

NSUI role in violent anti-CAA protests

The role of the Congress party and its students wing NSUI in instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across universities was exposed by OpIndia. It was revealed that how the members associated with NSUI carefully coordinated a sinister plot which promoted anarchy across the country. The members of the student wing of Congress – NSUI was also accused of planning, coordinating and executing anti-CAA protests across the country.

