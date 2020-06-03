Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate...
News Reports
Updated:

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

Trump's executive order has directed the Federal Communications Commission to make new regulations under section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that may remove the legal liability shield for social networks that engage in censoring or any political conduct.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Centre for Democracy and Technology, Donald Trump
4

A Washington DC-based civil-liberties group has filed a federal lawsuit against US President Donald Trump’s executive order to regulate social media alleging that it violates the first amendment and curbs free speech. The nonprofit organization Centre for Democracy and Technology (CDT) has named President Trump as the defendant “in his official capacity as the President of the United States of America”.

The suit has been filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that Trump’s executive order violates the first amendment by curtailing and chilling the constitutionally protected speech of online platforms and individuals. The lawsuit says that claims the order “seeks to curtail and chill the constitutionally protected speech of all online platforms and individuals.”

Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen individual rights and freedoms by defining, promoting, and influencing technology policy and the architecture of the Internet. Their expertise includes law, technology, and policy. CDT works to preserve the unique nature of the Internet, enhance freedom of expression globally, protect fundamental rights of privacy, and stronger legal controls on government surveillance by finding practical and innovative solutions to public policy challenges while protecting civil liberties.

Trump’s Executive order

Trump’s executive order has directed the Federal Communications Commission to make new regulations under section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which may be resultant in removing the legal liability shield for social networks that engage in censoring or any political conduct.

CDT said that the President’s order said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment as it attacked twitter for putting the fact checks on President Trump’s tweets. CDT affirmed that being a private company that is the right of twitter.

CDT’s CEO Alexandra Givens claimed in an e-mail statement, “The government cannot and should not force online intermediaries into moderating speech according to the president’s whims.”

Donald trump signed the executive order

The censorship of Donald Trump’s tweet came hours after the US President signed an executive order limiting liability protections for social media companies. “I’m signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech rights of the American people,” he said. “Currently, social media giants like Twitter receive an unprecedented liability shield based on the theory that they’re a neutral platform, which they’re not.” He also said that if it were legal for him to shut down Twitter, he would do it.

It appears that the Donald Trump versus Twitter feud has reached new heights with neither side in the mood to deescalate. Censorship of conservative opinions on the website has long been a cause for concern and it appears not even the US President is safe from it. It remains to be seen what the future holds and but one thing is clear, we have not yet seen the end of it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.
Read more

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Centre for Democracy and Technology files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump's order to regulate social media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra governor overrules CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year university exams, calls it ‘violations of University Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM in an address to the State on Sunday evening announced that the state had no choice but to promote final-year students based without exams
Read more
News Reports

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, nurses of AIIMS Delhi continue to protest for better facilities

OpIndia Staff -
The Union of nurses in AIIMS Delhi is demanding better facilities for nursing staff especially female staffers
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways refunds Rs 1,885 crore to passengers against cancellation of trains due to coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
On May 21, Indian Railways had announced to restart services of 200 passenger trains that it will operate from June 1.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protest over desecration of Buddhist carvings in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan, asks Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied territories

OpIndia Staff -
India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the destruction of Indian-Buddhist heritage in the Gilgit-Baltistan region
Read more
News Reports

Sweden’s Coronavirus response hailed by Indian liberals was flawed, admits country’s response in-charge

OpIndia Staff -
Sweden remains the only Scandivanian country with an outsize number of cornavirus infection and fatalities, much higher than those witnessed in Finland, Denmark and Norway
Read more
News Reports

Supreme court refuses to entertain a plea seeking India to be officially renamed only as ‘Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -
Dismissing plea to rename the country as only Bharat, CJI said that it is not the job of the court to consider such issues
Read more
News Reports

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: After firecracker explosion in mouth kills a pregnant elephant, reports emerge where another elephant had died due to mouth injury in April

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, a female elephant in Kollam, Kerala, had also died in similar fashion. Authorities suspect she also bit on food filled with crackers.
Read more

Connect with us

229,422FansLike
361,000FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com