Friday, May 29, 2020
Home Social Media Donald Trump Vs Twitter: All you need to know about the US President's war...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Donald Trump Vs Twitter: All you need to know about the US President’s war against censorship on social media platforms

On Friday, Twitter decided to censor a tweet of US President Donald Trump where he promised to send the military to deal with looters who are running amok on the streets of USA.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donald Trump is in a heated battle against Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey
Image Credit: Owojela's blog
14

Social Media giant Twitter’s censorship of free speech has reached unprecedented levels. On Friday, they decided to censor a tweet of US President Donald Trump where he promised to send the military to deal with looters who are running amok on the streets of USA. Trump said, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” And for that reason, Twitter found that the US President had violated rules regarding ‘glorifying violence’.

Responding to the spree of violence that has been unleashed on the streets of the USA, Donald Trump said, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.” He then proceeded to add in a second tweet, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The Minneapolis violence

The violence had erupted in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a black man, in a case of unparalleled police brutality. During the ‘protests’, the windows of unmanned shops were broken, shops were looted, shops were set on fire and so was a building. Donald Trump’s tweets were in response to the vicious cycle of violence that was initiated by the violent mob.

Trump’s tweet that was censored by Twitter
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is the second tweet which Twitter found violating its rules for the platform. It said, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” Although the tweet can still be accessed, people can no longer ‘like’ or comment on it. It is pertinent to mention here that Twitter didn’t find Donald Trump’s tweet threatening North Korea with nuclear weapons violating its rules.

Twitter’s attempt to ‘fact-check’ the US President

Donald Trump has run in into trouble with the social media giant recently over a tweet he made regarding mail-in voting. He said in a recent tweet of his, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.” For that, Twitter hit him with a ‘fact-check’. When one clicks on the button for ‘more facts’ related to mail-in ballots, it takes the user to a bunch of tweets from the anti-Trump crowd accusing the US President of making false or ‘unsubstantiated claims’.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the ‘fact check’ of the tweet made by the US President and claimed, “We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.” He added, “This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.”” Jack Dorsey’s defence came after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg opined that social media giants should not be the ‘arbiters of truth’, taking a markedly different line than Twitter.

Trump’s executive order

The censorship of Donald Trump’s tweet came hours after the US President signed an executive order limiting liability protections for social media companies. “I’m signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech rights of the American people,” he said. “Currently, social media giants like Twitter receive an unprecedented liability shield based on the theory that they’re a neutral platform, which they’re not.” He also said that if it were legal for him to shut down Twitter, he would do it.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It appears that the Donald Trump versus Twitter feud has reached new heights with neither side in the mood to deescalate. Censorship of conservative opinions on the website has long been a cause for concern and it appears not even the US President is safe from it. It remains to be seen what the future holds and but one thing is clear, we have not yet seen the end of it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdonald trump vs twitter, Trump mail box ballot, Twitter free speech

Latest News

Social Media

Donald Trump Vs Twitter: All you need to know about the US President’s war against censorship on social media platforms

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's tweet about sending forces to stop violence and looting in Minneapolis was censored by Twitter, claiming that it has violated Twitter rules regarding 'glorifying violence'.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt’s PR campaign begins to come apart, BMC data reveals 99% ICU beds and 72% ventilators occupied in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On May 27, it was reported that Mumbai had 32,791 cases and that it accounted for a whopping 62% of total Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The art of lying: How ThePrint spread fake news about who is paying for Shramik trains while reporting SC proceedings

Nupur J Sharma -
Reportage of the SC case regarding the migrant labourers and Shramik trains only exposes how ThePrint focusses on spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to develop 800 km of Herbal Belt, to cultivate Medicinal, Herbal trees along highways

OpIndia Staff -
The mission to develop medicinal and herbal plant cultivation from Uttar Pradesh comes at the backdrop of the Modi government announcement to develop and promote herbal cultivation.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday, found to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, a resident of Sharatpora Shopian
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more

Connect with us

228,489FansLike
354,053FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com