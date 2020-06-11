Madhya Pradesh Congress’ Twitter account, when it is not busy tweeting maths-defying inane tweets, it is busy being misogynist. On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women ‘have to sell alcohol’ which is very shameful.

यह तस्वीर लज्जित करती है;



शराब बेचने को आतुर शिवराज सरकार ने अब महिलाओं को शराब की दुकानों पर बिठाकर हमारी बहन-बेटियों के प्रति अपनी घृणित और कुत्सित सोच का प्रदर्शन किया है।



शिवराज जी,

हमारी संस्कृति नारी की पूजा करवाती है,

और आपकी संस्कृति नारी से शराब बिकवाती है..? pic.twitter.com/T695lx9n6n — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 11, 2020

There are multiple things wrong with this. To begin with, the woman ‘selling’ the alcohol is wearing a uniform and there for inspection. So quite likely that MP Congress social media handler got this message as a WhatsApp forward and thought to himself, ‘wow, what a brilliant idea’ and tweeted it.

“This picture is very shameful. Shivraj government is so eager to sell alcohol that by making women sit on shops selling alcohol, they have shown their disrespectful thoughts towards mothers and sister. Shivraj ji, our culture worships women and your culture makes women sell alcohol?” the tweet said.

What is wrong in women selling alcohol? If women can consume alcohol, they can sell it. Is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about? Why should a woman, earning an honest living, through selling alcohol be shamed? Shame, like beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Netizens also pointed out the underlying sexist and misogynist tone in Congress’ tweet.

Women officers in liquor stores in Bhopal

Netizens also pointed out how Congress is also indulges in spreading fake news.People also pointed out the backward mentality of Congress.Soon, ‘Antonio Maino’, Sonia Gandhi’s maiden name was also trending on Twitter. Netizens said how it is a regressive tweet, especially when it comes from a party headed by a woman.Netizens also wondered how does she feel about it since there have been unconfirmed reports that prior to her marriage with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi alias Antonia Maino worked in a restobar serving alcohol.

Women officers were deployed by excise department on Wednesday as part of inspection team. Administration took over the liquor stores from Monday and women in excise department uniform were seen ‘manning’ the stores. The women are not ‘deployed’ a the stores and are there for inspection only, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Sanjeev Dubey told the Times of India.

Amusingly, it was Kamal Nath-led Congress government which in February had decided that liquor stores dedicated for women will be opened in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur which will stock whiskey and wine brands popular among women.