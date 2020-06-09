Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Congress tries to question Shivraj Chouhan govt for ‘missing’ data, ends up embarrassing itself and deletes tweet, read details

The MP Congress failed to comprehend that the 32% of cases, which it claims to be missing, was nothing but the active cases in the state.

OpIndia Staff

MP Congress mistakes active coronavirus cases as 'missing data', embarasses itself on Twitter
MP Congress, Madhya Pradesh CM Shiv Raj Chouhan
49

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress committed another goof-up on social media after one of their tweets was found to be defying logic and also ended up looking clueless, forcing them to delete the tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday had said that the recovery rate in the state was increasing as more than 64 per cent of the coronavirus patients had shown signs of recovery. According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh is 9,638 till Monday, with 2,688 active cases and the number of deceased due to the pandemic stood at 414.

The total number of patients recovered from the coronavirus was 6,536 which is actually 69.52 per cent of the total case. The death rate in the state was at a low 4 per cent of the total cases.

However, the Madhya Pradesh Congress took to Twitter to ‘troll’ the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for the work it has been doing to fight the pandemic in the state.

The MP Congress shared a tweet saying that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan stated that the recovery rate in the state was 64 per cent and the death rate was around 4 per cent. Exposing its lack of understanding over statistics, the MP Congress went on to cluelessly ask regarding the rest of 32 per cent of cases, which according to them was nothing but ‘missing’ data.

The MP Congress tweet, which defied all sorts of logic, went to insinuate that the MP government was ‘hiding the details’ of 32 per cent of cases after Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan did not specifically speak about it. The MP Congress failed to comprehend that the 32% of cases, which it claims to be missing, was nothing but the active cases in the state.

Image Source: Ajit Datta

As social media users pointed out that the ‘missing’ 32 per cent was nothing but active cases, the MP Congress facing an embarrassment, deleted its tweet.

The MP Congress, which tweeted on Tuesday morning, also posted wrong data to claim that the recovery rate was just 64 per cent. However, in fact, the recovery rate is much higher according to the latest figures, which is close to 70 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Congress’ faux pas on social media

This is not the first time that Madhya Pradesh Congress has indulged in such a lame act. Last month, the Madhya Pradesh Congress had embarrassed its own party on social media after it committed a faux-pas.

Following the announcement made by the Finance Minister regarding the economic revival package, which amounts to 10 per cent of the country’s GDP, the MP Congress had taken to Twitter to state that Rs 20 lakh crores was not enough. They had claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has devoured everything, hence, not 10% of the GDP, but the PM should give away at least 50% of the GDP.

As Madhya Pradesh Congress thought that 10% of the GDP was not enough to revive the economy, the same party had demanded half the amount for the purpose just a month ago. In the second week of April, the Congress party had said that the govt should announce an economic package which should be worth at least 5-6% of the GDP.

The flip-flop by the Congress party and inability to take a firm stand on an important issue such as revival of Indian economy had received severe criticism from various spectrum accusing the Congress party of being non-serious amidst a health crisis.

