Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his identity

Meerut police confirmed that on the night of Eid, Shakib spiked the girl's cold drink, after which she fell unconscious. Shakib then took her to the cane field nearby and strangulated her to death.

OpIndia Staff

4

Meerut police have claimed to have solved a mysterious case where a decomposed, dismembered body of an unidentified girl was found buried in a sugarcane field in Lohia village falling under the jurisdiction of Daurala police station in Meerut in June last year. Police claim that the girl, a B-Com student, hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, had eloped with a boy named Shakib, a resident of Meerut. Shakib had befriended the girl faking his identity as a Hindu. He had introduced himself to the girl as Aman. Falling into his trap, the girl fled with Rs 25 lakh worth of jewellery from her house.

On reaching Meerut, Shakib disclosed his identity, after which the girl resented. Following which Shakib killed the girl. After beheading and chopping one of her hands, Shakib took the dismembered body and buried it in a sugarcane field. He then fled with the jewellery the girl had brought along with her.

Police said that they have arrested the main accused and three-four other youths engaged in the crime.

Meerut Police took one year to solve the mysterious case

SSP Ajay Sahni said that the girl’s head and hand was missing when the body was recovered from the field. On June 13, 2019, a neighbour named Ishwar Pandit saw a dog running away with a human hand in his mouth from Sabi Ahmed’s farm in Lohia village. On getting the information, the police dug up the cane field and recovered a highly decomposed female body from the debris. The police had then filed a murder case against unknown miscreants and started an investigation into the case.

SSP Sahini confirmed:  “We lodged a missing case complaint in the District Crime Records Bureau and State Crime Records Bureau in this case, but were unsuccessful in solving the case”. A police team was deployed to especially identify all those boys of Lohia village who have gone to work elsewhere. Police stations in all those districts where men belonging to Lohia village had gone to work were apprised of the missing case. Eventually, the police got success after going to Punjab. The SSP said: “After a year’s hard work, the police finally identified the woman who was missing. The 23-year-old girl was identified as a resident of Motinagar police station area in Ludhiana”.

Police reveals what actually transpired

Daurala police confirmed that Shakib had befriended the girl after faking his identity. They eloped from Ludhiana in May 2019 and started living in a rented apartment in Daurala. After staying there for almost a month, Shakib alias Aman took the girl to his house on Eid. As soon as the girl reached Shakib’s house she understood that Shakib had trapped her by faking his identity. The two had an argument over this.

On the night of Eid, Shakib spiked the girl’s cold drink, after which she fell unconscious. Shakib then took her to the sugarcane field nearby and strangulated her to death. He beheaded her and chopped off one of her arms to hide her identity. He threw the girl’s body parts elsewhere and buried the remaining torso in the cane field belonging to one Sabi Ahmed.

Police after one long year have managed to solve the case and arrest the main accused, Shakib. They have also taken a few other youths in custody as they believe that Shakib alone may not have carried out this heinous crime. Investigations are still on, and Shakib’s family members are now being interrogated by the police.

