The vile misogynistic tweet by Congress leader Jitu Patwari where he equated the birth of a girl child to misfortune has landed the former Madhya Pradesh minister in a tight spot. Now, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Congress leader and asked him to tender a written apology to the country’s children within three days or be ready for legal action.

The NCPCR, in its notice issued to Patwari, said that, while his tweets pertaining to girl child were highly derogatory, it also was a reflection of his mediocre mindset. “The tweet not only supported the age-old evil of preferring a boy instead of a girl child leading to high rates of female foeticide in the country, an evil which the Commission had been and is still fighting for but it further demonstrated your mindset and approach towards the female children in general,” said the notice.

Congress’ Jitu Patwari equated the birth of girl child to misfortune in his tweet

The Congress leader had stoked a major controversy yesterday after he made an extremely sexist and misogynistic remark against the birth of the girl child in his attempt to attack the ruling BJP government.

Taking to Twitter, former Minister Jitu Patwari said that in an attempt to give birth to a son called ‘Vikas’, the Modi government has already gave birth to five daughters namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Through his tweet, Jitu Patwari attempted to draw an analogy between the births of the girl child, which he meant as ‘failures’ and depicted the birth of a boy as a ‘hope’.

Social media outrages over the misogynist remark by the Congress leader

Jitu Patwari’s sexist remarks against the girl child soon backfired as social media users slammed the former Madhya Pradesh minister for such an insensitive tweet against the birth of the girl child.

He was not only slammed by social media users, but senior politicians like Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condemned the Congress leader’s vile remark and demanded the expulsion of Patwari from Congress and an apology from party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also pointed out the controversial tweet by Jitu Patwari and approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted.

NCW takes cognisance

Responding to Patra’s tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she will seek an explanation from Patwari.

“Sad that these people with this kind of mindset are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers I wonder. Will ask for an explanation from him for sure,” the NCW chief had tweeted.

Jitu Patwari deletes tweet

The bashing on social media compelled Jitu Patwari to delete his tweet. But he claimed that BJP was using his tweet to hide their weakness.

मोदी जी ने नोटबंदी, जीएसटी, महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी और मंदी से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की कमर तोड़ दी..!



—जनता यह सब केवल “विकास” की उम्मीद में सहन करती रही।



उपरोक्त आशय के साथ किये गये मेरे ट्वीट से यदि किसी की भावनायें आहत हुई हैं तो मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 24, 2020

Later he tweeted the same message removing the reference to boy and girl child.