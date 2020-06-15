Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Chief Ministers of States that are badly affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus, as per a report by the Economic Times. He may ask CMs to enforce stricter implementation of social distancing guidelines, use of face masks, and door-to-door screening in the urban containment zones.

Reportedly, the Union government has received feedback about the complacent behaviour of several State administrations. As such, the PM may direct such states to ramp up their testing numbers by the end of the month, for early diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus cases. Reportedly, the Centre will work in close coordination with the States and take steps based on the suggestions provided by the State Governments.

Door-to-door screening in containment zones are also likely to be stressed upon.

The States will, however, have the autonomy to implement restrictions or ease them. The Union Government is focused on lowering the test positivity rate which is currently around 5.4%. The test positivity rate refers to the positive results for Coronavirus, out of all conducted tests. The Economic Times report has also mentioned that there were no plans to impose another blanket lockdown. The Prime Minister will hold meetings on June 16 and June 17 with the Chief Ministers of States. Reportedly, the viable solution to contain the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak is to enforce social distancing and usage of the face masks.

Centre pleased with India’s recovery rate

As of June 15, India has 1,53,106 active cases of Coronavirus and 1,69,797 recoveries. As per the report, the Union Government is pleased with India’s recovery rate that is now above 50%. However, it is equally concerned about the total number of active cases. Sources revealed that the healthcare infrastructure is stretched in Delhi whereas it was under-utilised in states such as Uttar Pradesh.

Debunking fake news about reimposition of lockdown

Even as the country is witnessing a calibrated re-opening amidst the ‘Unlock-2’ phase, there is a photo doing the rounds on the internet which says that the nationwide lockdown is once again going to be implemented from June 15. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact-check arm has officially debunked the rumours of yet another lockdown in the country starting from today. PIB fact-check’s official Twitter account has declared the picture of a Hindi news channel with the viral message of the revival of lockdown as fake, thereby putting to rest the growing anxiety among people in connection with another lockdown.