Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home Politics Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

The deactivation of his Twitter account comes after on Wednesday afternoon, Omar Abdullah had tweeted a warning to Kashmiri radicals about cheering China in the ongoing stand-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China's propaganda
Omar Abdullah
10

Nationalist Conference politician and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has conspicuously deleted his Twitter account. Omar Abdullah, who has recently been released from preventive detention that was imposed after Article 370 was revoked in the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening.

Deactivated Twitter Account of Omar Abdullah

The deactivation of his Twitter account comes after on Wednesday afternoon, Omar Abdullah had tweeted a warning to Kashmiri radicals about cheering China in the ongoing stand-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

Tweet by Omar Abdullah before he deleted his Twitter account

In the tweet, Omar Abdullah had warned Kashmiri radicals about the temptation to look towards China. “Those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only Google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for….”.

In the stand-off between India and China, many radical Muslims from Kashmir were seen cheering for China and looking towards China as a country that might help them in their nefarious designs. However, Omar Abdullah had sounded off a caution to the radicals saying that China is no ally of Muslims considering the plight of Uighur Muslims.

Omar Abdullah had interesting disabled replies to his tweet which warned Kashmiri Muslims. Clearly, Abdullah was sure of the abuse he might face at the hands of the radical Kashmiris and had thus, disabled the responses to his tweet. Twitter has a new feature where accounts can limit who is allowed to respond to their tweet and in the current tweet, Abdullah had limited to only those who are mentioned in his tweet being able to response. Since nobody was mentioned in his tweet, it would essentially mean that nobody would be able to tweet a response to him.

That the account was deleted after a tweet in which he had disabled responses points to the fact that Abdullah might have decided to quit Twitter to avoid the blowback he may receive for this tweet not only from Kashmiri radicals but also from Pakistanis.

This is not the first time that a member of the opposition parties has spooked out after tweeting against China. In May, Congress leader and Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter to issue some warnings to China and praise the Indian forces. However, he soon deleted the tweet.

The Congress leader, slamming China, had warned the communist nation about how Indian forces can ‘defang the venomous snakes’ like China and stated that the entire world was watching the sinister designs of China while calling them “Yellow expansionist”. Chowdhury also urged the Modi government to accord to diplomatic recognition to Taiwan “without much delay”. Interestingly, this tweet was also subsequently deleted.

It appears that for certain opposition parties, tweeting harsh words against China would be considered forbidden fruit since in their political hatred for Prime Minister Modi, any praise for the Indian Armed Forces, the Nation or even harsh words against an enemy nation are considered off limits.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindia china standoff, india china ladakh, chinese soldiers dead, omar abdullah kashmir, kashmiri muslims, muslims on india china standoff

Trending now

Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more
News Reports

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

OpIndia Staff -
DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Media Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

‘Proud of my son’s sacrifice for the nation, will send grandsons to join the armed forces’: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha's father, Ravi Kumar Ojha said that his son sacrificed his life for the nation
Read more
News Reports

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

OpIndia Staff -
DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

‘Social media literacy is national security’: US Chief of Naval Operations raises privacy concerns over Chinese app TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Raising apprehensions on the privacy of the Chinese app users, the US Navy Chief of Information stated that one needn't be a think tank expert to understand how important it has always been for the Chinese government to have control over information.
Read more
News Reports

India-China skirmishes at the Galwan Valley: Timeline of the events that led to the bloody clashes between the two armed forces

OpIndia Staff -
The Indo-China military conflict in Galwan valley marks the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967
Read more
Crime

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, Islamists vandalised at least ten temples. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Federation has alleged that the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh has increased during the lockdown in the country
Read more
News Reports

“You can’t shoot the messenger”: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for filing FIRs against doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court told Delhi government that IAS officers should not manage health desks for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based on internal assessment

OpIndia Staff -
In the petition, it was mentioned that many professional institutions and schools had cancelled their examinations, including the Delhi University. IITs across the country have also cancelled all the examinations, including the final year because of COVID-19.
Read more

Connect with us

231,405FansLike
380,477FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com