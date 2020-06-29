Monday, June 29, 2020
Home News Reports Illegal immigrants and Pakistan-origin terrorists entering Europe via Bosnia: Reports
News Reports
Updated:

Illegal immigrants and Pakistan-origin terrorists entering Europe via Bosnia: Reports

By getting a Bosnian visa, the Pakistani nationals can fly directly to Bosnia and then cross into neighbouring countries, saving them the expensive and dangerous journey through Iran and Turkey to enter Europe.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistani terrorists coming int Europe as immigrants via Bosnia, say reports
Immigrants in Bosnia, representational image, via: The Irish Times
96

While the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been infamous for exporting terrorism to India, a report by The Economic Times states that illegal immigrants and terrorists from Pakistan are now entering Europe through Bosnia & Herzegovina. The new development has stoke fears of a rise in terror attacks in Europe.

As per the report, the government of Bosnia has recently summoned and reprimanded the Pakistani Ambassador to Sarajevo after two Pakistan-origin terrorists entered the country illegally. Fahrudin Radonci, Bosnian Security Minister, informed that they have been able to expose the terrorists, using DNA fingerprinting techniques. However, Economic Times reported that the Pakistani Ambassador has refused to co-operate with the Bosnian government in checking the fingerprints of the illegal migrants in the country.

How Bosnia serves a route for human trafficking?

It was reported earlier how Pakistanis were exploiting visa frauds to make their way illegally into the European Union (EU). As per the report, around 3000 Pakistani nationals were fraudulently issued visas by the Bosnian embassy in Islamabad and enabling them to cover much of the distance of the 4000-mile-long-human-trafficking-route.

By doing so, Pakistanis can reach Bosnia directly from Pakistan and cross the border to reach Croatia and make inroads the smuggling route. In the absence of a visa to Bosnia, they will have to cross through Iran, Turkey, Greece, Albania, and Macedonia. Besides being an expensive and cumbersome process, illegal immigrants have to risk arrest, violence at the hands of criminals, and even death in some cases.

Drastic increase in Pakistanis travelling to Bosnia

While only 100 people travelled to Bosnia from Pakistan in January 2019, the number kept on increasing. By July 2019, around 3000 people arrived in Bosnia from Pakistan. While there was a temporary decline, the number of immigrants spiked again in October last year. An investigation has been launched into the dealings at the Bosnian embassy in Islamabad by the State Prosecutor. As for the Security Minister Radoncic, he has dubbed allegations of infiltration and human trafficking as a ‘security threat.’

Sakib Foric, the Bosnian ambassador to Pakistan had denied all allegations. He had asserted that the embassy in Islamabad has not issued a single forged visa and demanded an apology from the Bosnian minister and official who had levelled the allegations against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistani terrorists, Pakistani illegal immigrants, Illegal immigration europe

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks probe after 150 goons attack facility of IFB Agro in South 24 Parganas

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought investigation into the June 25 attack on the premises of IFB Agro facility in South 24 Parganas' Noorpur.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ka se corona, Ka se Krishna’: Congress leader says Lord Krishna sent coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Congress Vice-president, Suryakant Dhasmana claimed that the deadly coronavirus is the grace of Lord Krishna
Read more

NHRC report on Jamia riots in December 2019 says the protests by students were not peaceful, says police were justified in entering the university

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NHRC report said that the Jamia protests were carried out without the permission of the University and the Police.

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan

Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The Netflix's latest Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela" portrays Lord Krishna as a philanderer, readily involving in sexual encounters with several woman, including one named Radha

Jayaraj and Bennix custodial death case: Here are the 3 discrepancies between the FIR filed by Tuticorin police and the CCTV footage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
There are glaring discrepancies in the FIR filed by the Tuticorin Police against Jayaraj and Bennix, who died in their custody.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to shady Soros funded orgs in India and Soros-linked organisations abroad

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has links to George Soros, who had declared war upon nationalism and nationalists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks probe after 150 goons attack facility of IFB Agro in South 24 Parganas

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought investigation into the June 25 attack on the premises of IFB Agro facility in South 24 Parganas' Noorpur.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ka se corona, Ka se Krishna’: Congress leader says Lord Krishna sent coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Congress Vice-president, Suryakant Dhasmana claimed that the deadly coronavirus is the grace of Lord Krishna
Read more
News Reports

Iran issues ‘arrest warrant’ against US President Donald Trump for killing Soleimani, asks Interpol to help

OpIndia Staff -
Iran issued arrest warrant against Donald Trump and 30 others for killing Soleimani.
Read more
News Reports

NHRC report on Jamia riots in December 2019 says the protests by students were not peaceful, says police were justified in entering the university

OpIndia Staff -
The NHRC report said that the Jamia protests were carried out without the permission of the University and the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
News Reports

Illegal immigrants and Pakistan-origin terrorists entering Europe via Bosnia: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3000 Pakistani nationals were fraudulently issued visas by the Bosnian embassy in Islamabad, as per the Bosnian border forces.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan SC refuses to suspend acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was involved in the gruesome beheading of WSJ journalist Daniel Pearl

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan SC bench slammed the counsel for Sindh government for calling the accused, who beheaded Daniel Pearl, 'terrorists'
Read more
Opinions

In 2005, Imran Khan had instigated violent riots in many Muslim countries over a fake claim made in a news magazine, read details

Jinit Jain -
After Imran Khan hate-filled rant against the USA over the Guantanamo Bay claims, riots had spread in Pakistan, Afghanistan and many other Islamic nations.
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
The Netflix's latest Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela" portrays Lord Krishna as a philanderer, readily involving in sexual encounters with several woman, including one named Radha
Read more
News Reports

Karachi stock exchange attack: Balochistan Liberation Army accepts responsibility of the attack, confirms all gunmen were suicide attackers

OpIndia Staff -
Majeed Brigade, a unit BLA confirmed that all the gunmen who attacked the Karachi stock exchange were suicide attackers
Read more

Connect with us

233,566FansLike
392,743FollowersFollow
261,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com