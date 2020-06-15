Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

The number of ventilators to be purchased with the money from the PM CARES Fund assumes even greater significance when the number of ventilators that were available hitherto.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PM CARES fund to double to ventilators capacity in India
8

The PM CARES Fund was set up by Prime Minister Modi when it became evident that the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences for India as well. Since then, detractors have made dubious claims to further their own petty politics. However, as the days have gone by, the benefits are starting to show.

As we had reported earlier, the central government had announced that the government will procure 50,000 ventilators with the money that have been donated to the fund. More importantly, the ventilators will be manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ programme. A total of Rs. 2000 crores was allocated for the same.

The number of ventilators to be purchased with the money from the PM CARES Fund assumes even greater significance when the number of ventilators that were available hitherto. According to estimates published by the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP) and the Princeton University, India had a total of 47,481 ventilators as of the 20th of April, 2020.

Total Ventilators available in India until April 2020 (image courtesy: @amishra77 on Twitter)

Thus, the ventilators purchased using the funds under PM CARES, the total number of ventilators in India will reach almost 1 lakh. This means, more than double the existing capacity will be added. India would more than double the number of ventilators available to the medical fraternity to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus in a matter of months. This is entirely unprecedented.

PM CARES vs PMNRF

Nevertheless, the establishment of the PM CARES Fund has attracted extensive criticism from the detractors of the Modi Government. It was claimed that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) already existed and hence, there was no obvious need to establish another fund to combat the current crisis. But such notions are misguided.

The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was established in the year 1948. Initially, the purpose of the fund was to provide assistance to displaced people from Pakistan during and right after the partition of India. The resources of the PMNRF are now utilized primarily to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities like floods, cyclones and earthquakes, etc. and to the victims of the major accidents and riots. There is no provision for tackling situations such as the COVID-19 crisis in a holistic manner. The PM CARES Fund has provisions to support relief or assistance in response to a public health emergency by upgrading health infrastructure and funding relevant research and other such measures not provided for by the PMNRF.

Furthermore, the objections raised by the Congress party assumes sinister proportions when one delves into the antecedents of the PMNRF. For instance, the Board of Trustees of PMNRF included the President of the Indian National Congress in its body when it was established. It is unclear why the president of a political party should have a guaranteed membership of a relief fund named after the post of Prime Minister.

It also ought to be remembered that it was only in 1985 that the Managing Committee of the PMNRF entrusted the entire management of it to the Prime Minister. The PM was conferred with sole discretion to appoint a “Secretary of the fund” on his behalf, upon whom amongst other things, the authority to operate the bank accounts of the fund was also delegated.

Even so, the PMNRF had continued functioning without a trust deed even after it was established as a trust. Thus, essentially, it gave unbridled power to the Prime Minister without any accountability. Thus, even in this respect, the PM CARES Fund is significantly more transparent than the PMNRF. It is pertinent to note that the PMNRF is not constituted by the parliament.

The PM CARES Fund makes it clear that the trust will be apolitical and the trustees that are appointed from various sectors will serve pro bono. Th fund was created on 28 March 2020. four days after the nationwide lockdown was enforced in India due to the pandemic. It will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.

PM CARES auditor debate

Last week, Congress supporters were crying themselves hoarse about the that the auditors who would audit the PM CARES fund are pro-BJP and hence cast aspersions that the audit may not be true and fair. After posting a series of pictures of the auditor Sunil Gupta of M/s SARC & Co. with BJP leaders like PM Modi, many Congress supporters questioned the independence of the auditors.

Here are some of his pictures with senior Congress leaders.

Gupta is also the auditor of PMNRF since end of financial year 2017-18.

The PM CARES Fund has the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Finance Minister and Defence Minister in its Board of Trustees apart from others. Furthermore, the founder of the firm, Rameshwar Thakur, that was appointed to audit the PMNRF was a lifelong member of the Congress party and had even been a Union Minister. The firm was replaced in 2017 by the Government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPM Cares Fund vs PMNRF

Trending now

News Reports

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more
News Reports

Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old corpses to make burial space for COVID-19 casualties

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid death has already reached a whopping 42,000, making Brazil the country with the world's second-highest death toll after USA.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration rules that sex will be defined as man and woman on the basis of biology, reverses Obama-era diktat

OpIndia Staff -
The decision by the Trump administration comes at a time when radical left-wing beliefs are running rampant among the medical community
Read more
News Reports

RBI spent more on the transportation of Raghuram Rajan’s belongings between Chicago to Mumbai than in his salary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An additional ₹13,474 was spent on fitting an air conditioner in the bathroom of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RTI has revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch files FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing edited video to malign CM Shivraj Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has stated in its complaint that the video shared by Digvijay Singh had a 9-second edited clip used out of context from a 2.19 minute video of Chouhan's statement against the liquor mafia in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.
Read more
News Reports

No lockdown on the cards, PM may ask worst-hit states to enforce stricter enforcement of social distancing guidelines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The PM may direct states to ramp up their testing numbers by the end of the month, for early diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,028FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com