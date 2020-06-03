Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

The owners of Rajdhani School, Delhi had links with Nizamuddin Markaz during riots
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. During the investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, it was revealed that Farooque’s call detail analysis shows links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjratod Group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some other fundamental Muslim clerics.”

It is pertinent to note that the controversial Nizamuddin Markaz had emerged as one of the hotspots for spread of deadly coronavirus cases in the country in March this year which led to exponential rise in positive cases.

The Delhi Police have filed various cases against members of radical Islamic group Popular Front of India, ultra-left wing Pinjra tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee for their involvement in the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital that killed 53 people and left hundreds injured.

The FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. The FIR reveals how owner of Delhi’s Rajdhani School was in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz members.

Burning school, targetting neighbourhood was a pre-planned incident: Charge-sheet

Further, the charge-sheet filed in the case pertaining to violence in Rajdhani School revealed that the Muslim mob had camped inside the school building and fired bullets from its terrace.

The mob used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

Catapult found on top of school which was used during riots to throw stones

According to the charge-sheet, the Muslim mob had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of the Rajdhani School to enter into the compound of Hindu-owned DRP Convent School and later had set the school on fire. The owner of DRP Convent School had filed a complaint.

During the Delhi Police investigation, it was also found that the mob had looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School. The mob had also burnt the building belonging to Anil Sweets, which stood right in front of Rajdhani School. An employee of Anil Sweets Dilbar Negi was trapped and killed inside the building. His charred body was found by police later.

The charge sheet also said that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. The presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.

The roof of Rajdhani school

The Delhi Police had arrested 18 persons, including Faisal Farooque, the owner of Rajdhani School, in connection with the violence case in the national capital. According to witnesses, the buildings of DRP Convent school and Anil sweets were set on fire on the instructions of Faisal Farooque.

The Wire had attempted to whitewash crimes of Rajdhani school owners and the Muslim mob

The shocking act of rioting by Muslim mobs during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in February was given a twist by the ultra-left wing elements in the media. In an attempt to absolve the crimes of owners of the Rajdhani School, ‘The Wire’ and NDTV had attempted to water down the incident of Hindu owned school being gutted by an angry Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots.

In an act of peddling fake news by ‘The Wire’, in one of its report, it had claimed that the Hindu groups in the area were the aggressor and falsely claimed that both schools were owned by Muslims. However, it was a lie. The Rajdhani school was a Muslim owned school that was used as a base to launch attacks as evidenced by the photos attached earlier in this article and it was the DRP school which was completely gutted by the Muslim mob.

Essentially, The Wire, continuing to absolve crimes of the actual perpetrators, took vandalism and planned hooliganism by the Islamist mob and painted it as if a Hindu mob had attacked two schools that belonged to Muslims.

