Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports "Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too": Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too”: Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for its interference in the construction of Ram Mandir

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, continuing its anti-Hindu propaganda, had alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
8

The Sadhus, who are overseeing the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, have objected to Imran Khan-led Pakistan government against interfering in country’s affair. The strong objection by the Hindu Sadhus comes after Pakistan had ranted against the start of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

According to the reports, the Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too.

The Sadhus have also urged the government of India to give a ”befitting” reply to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s constant rant against India’s internal matters

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, continuing its anti-Hindu propaganda, had alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. 

A statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has stated that the commencement of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is another step towards the direction of implementing the RSS-BJP’s ‘Hindutva agenda’.

At a time when Pakistan is accused of persecuting its own religious minorities, even at the time of global pandemic of coronavirus, the terrorist-state had found time to interfere in India’s affairs by ranting against the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Indulging in fear-monger about India’s religious minorities, the Islamic country of Pakistan had issued a statement against the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to ‘condemn’ it and also to call the Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’.

India had responded to Pakistan’s rant against the start of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, saying that the Islamic country had no locus-standi on the issue.

Launching a blistering attack on Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry advised the Imran Khan-led government to read their own country’s constitution before comments.

Sadhus say that the Ram Mandir will be built on VHP model

The grand Ram temple at Ayodhya will be built on the earlier model promoted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati said that the VHP model of the temple had been approved by the entire country and the proposed Ram temple will be built on the same model.

“The temple will be built on the same model. Those who are demanding that the temple should be made of marble should also say where will get Makrana marble in such large quantities. Besides, stones have already been carved for the temple and we cannot change our plans at this stage,” he said.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati also insisted that the first phase of construction of the temple should be completed in the Yogi government’s tenure as he said there are apprehensions that other political parties may try to create obstacles in the construction work.

“The Congress, in particular, may try to stall temple construction. Some of its leaders have already said that temple construction should be stalled due to the ongoing Corona crisis,” said Swami Jitendranand Saraswati.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsram mandir construction

Trending now

News Reports

“Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too”: Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for its interference in the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram temple will be constructed in Islamabad too.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lies about economic stimulus package in his interaction with Rajiv Bajaj, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi claimed that no package has been announced
Read more

One of 8 siblings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes out in defence, accuses niece who made sexual assault charges of having ‘ulterior motives’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sexual assault charges were made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother by his niece, while Nawazuddin was accused of turning a blind eye to her allegations

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too”: Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for its interference in the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram temple will be constructed in Islamabad too.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lies about economic stimulus package in his interaction with Rajiv Bajaj, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi claimed that no package has been announced
Read more
News Reports

One of 8 siblings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes out in defence, accuses niece who made sexual assault charges of having ‘ulterior motives’

OpIndia Staff -
Sexual assault charges were made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother by his niece, while Nawazuddin was accused of turning a blind eye to her allegations
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company which employs a sci-fi writer and adult content model

OpIndia Staff -
When The Guardian contacted 7 Australian hospitals, they stated that they have never heard of Surgisphere and were never contacted by the company to collect data. The Chicago-based company employs a handful of people, including a sci-fi writer and an adult content model.
Read more
News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more
News Reports

USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters

OpIndia Staff -
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC's Massachusetts Avenue has been vandalised by violent rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is...

OpIndia Staff -
Deceased Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave's daughter says he didn't had to wait 10 hours to get COVID-19 treatment as per reports
Read more

Connect with us

229,460FansLike
361,541FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com