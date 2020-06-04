The Sadhus, who are overseeing the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, have objected to Imran Khan-led Pakistan government against interfering in country’s affair. The strong objection by the Hindu Sadhus comes after Pakistan had ranted against the start of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

According to the reports, the Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too.

The Sadhus have also urged the government of India to give a ”befitting” reply to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s constant rant against India’s internal matters

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, continuing its anti-Hindu propaganda, had alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has stated that the commencement of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is another step towards the direction of implementing the RSS-BJP’s ‘Hindutva agenda’.

At a time when Pakistan is accused of persecuting its own religious minorities, even at the time of global pandemic of coronavirus, the terrorist-state had found time to interfere in India’s affairs by ranting against the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Indulging in fear-monger about India’s religious minorities, the Islamic country of Pakistan had issued a statement against the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to ‘condemn’ it and also to call the Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’.

India had responded to Pakistan’s rant against the start of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, saying that the Islamic country had no locus-standi on the issue.

Launching a blistering attack on Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry advised the Imran Khan-led government to read their own country’s constitution before comments.

Sadhus say that the Ram Mandir will be built on VHP model

The grand Ram temple at Ayodhya will be built on the earlier model promoted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati said that the VHP model of the temple had been approved by the entire country and the proposed Ram temple will be built on the same model.

“The temple will be built on the same model. Those who are demanding that the temple should be made of marble should also say where will get Makrana marble in such large quantities. Besides, stones have already been carved for the temple and we cannot change our plans at this stage,” he said.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati also insisted that the first phase of construction of the temple should be completed in the Yogi government’s tenure as he said there are apprehensions that other political parties may try to create obstacles in the construction work.

“The Congress, in particular, may try to stall temple construction. Some of its leaders have already said that temple construction should be stalled due to the ongoing Corona crisis,” said Swami Jitendranand Saraswati.