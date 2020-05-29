Friday, May 29, 2020
Updated:

Given their record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention ‘minorities’: India’s MEA slams Pakistan’s absurd rant over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

A statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry had stated that the commencement of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is another step towards the direction of implementing the RSS-BJP's 'Hindutva agenda'.

OpIndia Staff

MEA responds to Pakistan's rant against Ayodhya, says it should refrain from giving absurd statements on issues on which they have no locus stand
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava(L) and Imran Khan (R)
On Thursday, India responded to Pakistan’s rant against the start of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, saying that the Islamic country had no locus-standi on the issue.

Launching a blistering attack on Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry advised the Imran Khan-led government to read their own country’s constitution before comments.

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government had alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. A statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has stated that the commencement of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is another step towards the direction of implementing the RSS-BJP’s ‘Hindutva agenda’.

India’s reply

Rejecting the statement made by Pakistan on commencement of construction of Ram Mandir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said, “We’ve seen an absurd statement by Pakistan on a matter on which it has no locus standi. Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities.”

“India is a nation served by the rule of law and which guarantees equal rights to all faiths. Pakistan’s Foreign Office may take time out and read their own constitution to realise the difference,” the spokesperson added.

Making absurd allegation’s against India’s judiciary, Pakistan had also said the Indian Supreme Court’s Ram Mandir verdict “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism” and made it clear “minorities are not safe in India”.

Responding to the statements, Anurag Srivastava said,”As for the judiciary, Pakistan must realise that theirs is thankfully not the norm. There are others elsewhere with credibility and integrity that Pakistan understandably finds difficult to recognise.”

Pakistan’s constant rant against India’s internal matters

At a time when Pakistan is accused of persecuting its own religious minorities, even at the time of global pandemic of coronavirus, the terrorist-state had found time to interfere in India’s affairs by ranting against the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Indulging in fear-monger about India’s religious minorities, the Islamic country of Pakistan had issued a statement against the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to ‘condemn’ it and also to call the Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’.

In the statement, Pakistan had alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the pandemic. The statement also said that the ‘controversial’ Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Mandir case “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that the minorities are not safe in India and they have to feat for their lives, beliefs and places of worship”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had also claimed that developments relating to the Babri Masjid, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and initiation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process was proof enough of how Muslims are being marginalised in the country.

