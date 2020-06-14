In a huge setback to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court on Sunday refused to stay the ongoing investigation against the controversial journalist,

According to the reports, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, MM Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran which had sat on a Sunday refused to stay the investigation against Vinod Dua and also ordered the Himachal Pradesh Police to give him 24 hours time to join the investigation. The bench added that police may interrogate Dua at his residence.

The Supreme Court also granted interim protection from arrest till July 6 to Vinod Dua in a sedition case filed against him in Shimla over his YouTube show.

The bench also asked for a status report on the probe by the State Government. The apex court also issued a notice to Union of India, Himachal Pradesh and also sought a detailed reply on journalist Vinod Dua’s petition. The Supreme Court has given two weeks notice for both the governments to file a response.

Supreme Court opens door for controversial journalist on Sunday

Earlier, the Supreme Court had made an exception by opening its doors on Sunday to hear a petition filed by controversial journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of the sedition case registered against him.

Vinod Dua had approached the apex court on Saturday asking protection from coercive action, including arrest and sought the top court to take up his matter on an urgent basis as the case was related to the personal liberty of a person.

Complaint against Dua for making false allegations

A case was been registered against Vinod Dua by a local BJP leader Ajay Shyam in Shimla for making false allegations against BJP, especially Prime Minister Modi on his YouTube show on March 30.

Controversial journalist Vinod Dua was charged under sections 124A (sedition), 268 (public nuisance), 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

On the basis of the complaint, the police in Shimla had summoned the journalist for questioning. The Himachal Pradesh police personnel had also visited his Delhi residence on Friday morning to serve the notice.

However, Dua had claimed that he was unable to visit Kumarsain police station because of his health, age and the lockdown protocol for travel and quarantine.

A similar complaint was also registered against in Delhi accusing him of misreporting the Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false reporting.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua for circulating fake news through a YouTube video. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar.