Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

The five-page FIR has been registered under IPC sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter).

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Vinod Dua. (screengrab from The Vinod Dua Show on Youtube)
8

An FIR has been registered against controversial journalist Vinod Dua in Delhi accusing him of misreporting the Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false “contextual reporting”.

According to the reports, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua for circulating fake news through a YouTube video.

The video, which he had uploaded on March 11, was related to the Anti-Hindu riots that occurred in Northeast Delhi earlier this year. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar.

The complaint accused Dua of reporting “facts” that never happened. Naveen Kumar, sharing a clip of the video along with the complaint, alleged that Dua had tried to incite communal tension by asking people to step out in large numbers during the riots.

The five-page FIR has been registered under IPC sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter).

Dua committed public nuisance, mischief

In the complaint, Kumar said, “Dua, a known India media personality, committed the offence of public nuisance, mischief, printing and engraving matters known to be defamatory, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace”.

Further, the complainant alleged that Dua misreported the Delhi riots and Anti-CAA protests while blaming the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP’s Kapil Mishra for the riots.

BJP leader Naveen Kumar also cited one of the episodes of Dua’s video show called ‘The Vinod Dua Show’, where the alleged ‘journalist’ spread propaganda against former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP. Kumar, in his complaint, called Dua’s remarks as “degrading”.

A senior police officer said that prima facie it was found that an FIR could be filed against Vinod Dua The FIR was registered on June 4.

Meanwhile, Vinod Dua, who is accused of molesting a filmmaker, however, said that he was not yet contacted by the police. ‘I cannot react to it at this point’, he added, saying that he has seen the tweet by the BJP leader.

Vinod Dua provoked Indians after George Floyd incident

Just a few days back, controversial journalist and MeToo accused, Vinod Dua in his daily show provoked Indians to protest and riot in the same manner as witnessed in the United States, following the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd by a white police officer.

Taking cue from how violent protests could even make the elected US President hostage in his Presidential estate, Dua said, “We will want to see such people here too. We have 130 crore people after all. America does not even have that much population”.

In his concluding remarks, he had reiterated how the people in India had failed to display their anger against the mistreatment of minorities.

Vindo Dua has a history of peddling fake news through his social media platforms and also through his podcasts on Youtube. He has been caught several times for spreading fake news, however, the left-wing ‘journalist’ has never retracted his stories nor apologised for the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

“Indira Gandhi was above all Sharanas”, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah defending naming schemes after her while opposing flyover named after Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says that Indira Gandhi's statue was even greater than social-reformers such as 'Sharanas'.
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Second Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA in the Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA for Delhi riots, she is under judicial custody after her arrest
Read more
Crime

Hackers take down website of Maneka Gandhi’s NGO after she blamed people of Malappuram district for the death of pregnant elephant

OpIndia Staff -
The hackers put a message on the web page saying that Maneka Gandhi used the matter of elephant's death for dirty politics.
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh apologizes for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Ruchika Chaubey -
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and expressed regret for the comment which was made during a conversation with Rohit Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

Darbhanga, Bihar: Massive explosion in one Nazir’s house, locals suspect bombs and not firecrackers responsible for blast

OpIndia Staff -
Local residents in Darbhanga claimed that the explosion took place at Nazir's house while making bombs and not due to fire crackers.
Read more
News Reports

Markaz management deliberately disregarded police instructions to send back its members, central govt tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Markaz management did not inform about the Tablighi Jamaat gathering to authorities, centre tells SC in affidavit
Read more
News Reports

Meerut police find that more than 13000 phones of Chinese manufacturer Vivo operating on single IMEI number, case registered against the company

OpIndia Staff -
When one Meerut Police officer gave his phone to cyber cell for checking, they found that more than 13000 phones have same IMEI number
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
363,522FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com