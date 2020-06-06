An FIR has been registered against controversial journalist Vinod Dua in Delhi accusing him of misreporting the Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false “contextual reporting”.

According to the reports, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua for circulating fake news through a YouTube video.

The video, which he had uploaded on March 11, was related to the Anti-Hindu riots that occurred in Northeast Delhi earlier this year. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar.

The complaint accused Dua of reporting “facts” that never happened. Naveen Kumar, sharing a clip of the video along with the complaint, alleged that Dua had tried to incite communal tension by asking people to step out in large numbers during the riots.

The five-page FIR has been registered under IPC sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter).

Dua committed public nuisance, mischief

In the complaint, Kumar said, “Dua, a known India media personality, committed the offence of public nuisance, mischief, printing and engraving matters known to be defamatory, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace”.

Further, the complainant alleged that Dua misreported the Delhi riots and Anti-CAA protests while blaming the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP’s Kapil Mishra for the riots.

BJP leader Naveen Kumar also cited one of the episodes of Dua’s video show called ‘The Vinod Dua Show’, where the alleged ‘journalist’ spread propaganda against former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP. Kumar, in his complaint, called Dua’s remarks as “degrading”.

A senior police officer said that prima facie it was found that an FIR could be filed against Vinod Dua The FIR was registered on June 4.

Meanwhile, Vinod Dua, who is accused of molesting a filmmaker, however, said that he was not yet contacted by the police. ‘I cannot react to it at this point’, he added, saying that he has seen the tweet by the BJP leader.

Vinod Dua provoked Indians after George Floyd incident

Just a few days back, controversial journalist and MeToo accused, Vinod Dua in his daily show provoked Indians to protest and riot in the same manner as witnessed in the United States, following the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd by a white police officer.

Taking cue from how violent protests could even make the elected US President hostage in his Presidential estate, Dua said, “We will want to see such people here too. We have 130 crore people after all. America does not even have that much population”.

In his concluding remarks, he had reiterated how the people in India had failed to display their anger against the mistreatment of minorities.

Vindo Dua has a history of peddling fake news through his social media platforms and also through his podcasts on Youtube. He has been caught several times for spreading fake news, however, the left-wing ‘journalist’ has never retracted his stories nor apologised for the same.