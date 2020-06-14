On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life by committing suicide in his residence in Mumbai. The actor was found hanging himself to the fan in his Bandra residence has left the country with a sudden shock.

The 34-year-old actor was known for his blockbuster hits such as Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and the TV series Pavitra Rishta.

Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to say how shocked and speechless he was after he heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Actor Sanjay Dutt also expressed his shock over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared his condolence on Twitter.

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said he hoped that the news was not true. The actor said he has no words to react.

Shocked..Heartbroken…Bhai..no words…wish this was not true 💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

Popular South Indian actress Priyamani also took to social media to express her grief after Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life.

Veteran cinema critic Kamaal R Khan also expressed his disbelief over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the actor could have fought with his problem instead of giving up.

When I said #coronavirus won’t go back without making 2020 a historical year, ppl didn’t believe me. My dear friend #Sushantsinghrajput committed suicide today. RIP Dost. But it’s not the right way to leave the world. U could have fight with the problems instead of giving up. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 14, 2020

Ve a pain in my gutt as I write this,was between a fan and a friend.Such a lovely talented young man u were #sushantsinghrajput n u decided to go away so soon.condolences to the family,can’t imagine what they must b goin thru. can’t even begin to imagine wt u must ve gone thru 💔 pic.twitter.com/ojjcqcMs6U — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

A heartfelt request to all of #SushantSinghRajput fans and everybody out there, if you’re lonely or depressed, please talk to someone, it will help to heal the pain. Trust me, somebody out there truly loves you. Think of them once before taking such an extreme step. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

Shocked and extremely sad, a fellow colleague with such good work backing him. Gone to soon, rest in peace bro. My prayer with his family and loved ones 🙏#SushantSinghRajput — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 14, 2020

Not just Bollywood, sport stars also condoled the death of the Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Former Indian cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Irfan Pathan posted their condolence messages after news reports emerged that the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was shaken after hearing the unfortunate news.

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

Badminton player, Saina Nehwal tweeted saying that the news was shocking and added that the young talented actor will be missed.

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also took to Twitter to convey his condolences and said he was shocked to hear about Rajput’s demise.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Prime Minister Modi, too, expressed his condolences.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life by committing suicide at the age of 34. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His domestic help found him hanging and informed the police.

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression. The Bandra police reached the actor’s residence in Bandra. Reportedly, no suicide letter has been found at his house by the police. The police have begun the investigation.