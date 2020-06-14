Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home Entertainment 'Gone too soon,': Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sushant Singh Rajput/ Image Source: India Today
57

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life by committing suicide in his residence in Mumbai. The actor was found hanging himself to the fan in his Bandra residence has left the country with a sudden shock.

The 34-year-old actor was known for his blockbuster hits such as Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and the TV series Pavitra Rishta.

Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to say how shocked and speechless he was after he heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also expressed his shock over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared his condolence on Twitter.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said he hoped that the news was not true. The actor said he has no words to react.

Popular South Indian actress Priyamani also took to social media to express her grief after Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life.

Veteran cinema critic Kamaal R Khan also expressed his disbelief over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the actor could have fought with his problem instead of giving up.

Not just Bollywood, sport stars also condoled the death of the Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Former Indian cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Irfan Pathan posted their condolence messages after news reports emerged that the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was shaken after hearing the unfortunate news.

Badminton player, Saina Nehwal tweeted saying that the news was shocking and added that the young talented actor will be missed.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also took to Twitter to convey his condolences and said he was shocked to hear about Rajput’s demise.

Prime Minister Modi, too, expressed his condolences.

Sushant Singh Rajput ends his life

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life by committing suicide at the age of 34. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His domestic help found him hanging and informed the police. 

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression. The Bandra police reached the actor’s residence in Bandra. Reportedly, no suicide letter has been found at his house by the police. The police have begun the investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Entertainment

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.
Read more
News Reports

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

OpIndia Staff -
The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera.
Read more

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS reveals Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his doctor Harjit Bhatti did not reveal his blood disease before donating blood

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad donated blood without revealing that he has polycythemia vera, a blood disease
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.
Read more
News Reports

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

OpIndia Staff -
The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

UK: Leicester City Council decides to consider online petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, Gandhi supporters hold protest against the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Online petition demanding to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester in UK accepted by the City Council for consideration.
Read more
News Reports

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind asks Supreme Court not to admit pleas of Hindus seeking to reopen Kashi-Mathura dispute cases

OpIndia Staff -
Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind tells Supreme Court that admitting pleas to reopen Kashi-Mathura temple disputes will create fear in Muslim minds
Read more
News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

“Coronavirus sleeps when your sleep and dies with your death”: Pakistani Maulana makes bizarre claims while attacking PM Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Maulana claims Imran Khan govt is labeling deaths due to heart and liver ailments as Coronavirus death to create fear
Read more
Social Media

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to stay investigation against journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case after urgent Sunday hearing

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court grants interim protection to Vinod Dua from arrest till July 6 to in sedition case against him over his YouTube show.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests two more men for sharing morphed obscene images of co-convener of Delhi BJP IT cell

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police cyber cell have arrested 2 men from Bihar 1 month after first arrest for sharing morphed photos of female BJP leader
Read more

Connect with us

230,888FansLike
374,023FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com