Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to great stardom and has acted in superhit movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, committed suicide on Sunday, June the 14th 2020. As per reports, he was found hanging at his home in Bandra. Now, his maternal uncle has contested the presupposition and claims that his nephew was, in fact, murdered.

The maternal uncle of Sushant Singh Rajput has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Speaking to media, Sushant’s uncle RC Singh said that the actor couldn’t ever do such a thing and there is a conspiracy behind the whole incident. He said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

RC Singh also added that they don’t have trust on the state police, and therefore was seeking probe by a central agency like CBI.

The uncle also alleged that a few days earlier, the death of the actor’s manager which was deemed to be suicide was, in fact, a murder as well. He claimed that a nationalist has been murdered in Maharashtra and said that the Rajput Mahasabha demands a CBI inquiry into his death. The Mumbai Police has said that the actor was suffering from depression and he was receiving treatment for it for the past six months.

Sushant Singh Rajput

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame through television serial Pavitra Rishta and then moved on to Bollywood. He has acted in hit Bollywood films like Kai Po Chhe and MS Dhoni, a film based on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life. He also acted in 2018 movie Kedarnath and his last film Chhichhore was released in 2019.

On June 9, his ex-manager Disha Salian too committed suicide by jumping off her 14th floor apartment in Mumbai’s Malad. No suicide note had been recovered from her and investigations are currently on.