Friday, June 26, 2020
Home News Reports T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

In a bizarre turn of events, Divya Khosla got her 'cook Sheru' to testify against Sonu Nigam. Sheru who has supposedly been working with the T-Series since 1988 said that Sonu Nigam was brought to Mumbai from Delhi by the founder Gulshan Kumar.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
6

In an Instagram post, Divya Khosla, director and wife of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, defended her husband and refuted the allegations made by singer Sonu Nigam. Refuting Nigam’s claims that Bhushan Kumar is maligning his name for speaking out against favouritism in the music industry, Divya Khosla claimed that T-Series had given chances to 1000s of ‘outsiders’, referring to people who were not a part of the Hindi film fraternity. Divya said that a total of 10 such outsiders were given the opportunity to work in her 2014 film, Yaariyan, and emphasised that four of them later went on to become ‘big names’ in the music industry.

“Sonu Nigam said that the (music) industry does not provide a clear direction to talented people. You are a legend, a great artist. How many people were given a chance by you? Several people must have come to you, seeking for help… You neither talked about giving someone else getting a chance nor introduced any talented singer in the industry… It is easy to speak on camera. But, the fact is that you never promoted anyone except for yourself. You are blaming us today. 97% of people who work in T-Series are outsiders,” she stated.

Divya claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi’s Ramlila when he was spotted by Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series. According to her, Kumar booked tickets for the singer’s journey from Delhi to Mumbai. She said that he had promised to make Sonu Nigam, a renowned singer, and had given him ample opportunities.

Divya alleged that Sonu Nigam moved to a different music production house, following the murder of Gulshan Kumar in 1997, instead of helping out the T-Series family. She further claimed that an ‘ungrateful’ Sonu Nigam was reminding Bhushan Kumar of his conferred favours in the form of introducing the latter with prominent personalities such as Smita Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray or singing for films such as ‘Deewana’. “Sonu Nigam said that Bhushan had asked for his help to protect him from Abu Salem. There should be an investigation of the connection between Nigam and Salem. He has said about this in the video. Why else would Bhushan go to him?”, Divya questioned.

Cook ‘Sheru’ to the rescue

In a bizarre turn of events, Divya Khosla got her ‘cook Sheru’ to testify against Sonu Nigam. Sheru who has supposedly been working with the T-Series since 1988 said that Sonu Nigam was brought to Mumbai from Delhi by the founder Gulshan Kumar. “He (Sonu Nigam) used to come in a scooty and would sit at the reception and wait for the master for hours. Gulshan Kumar had promised to give him work, gave him chances in several successful films, created many albums. Whatever Sonu Nigam is today is due to Gulshan Kumar”, the cook concluded.

Divya Khosla dismisses #MeToo allegations on husband

She said that Sonu Nigam had indirectly referred to Bhushan Kumar as a ‘MeToo rapist’ by citing the case of a girl who had alleged sexual harassment against the owner of T-Series but had taken her complaint back, following the intervention of the ‘mafia’.

“#MeToo was a great movement that was initiated to remove the evil from society. But, the movement was hijacked by extortionists, blackmailers, and those who wanted to seek vengeance. We had received several calls from people who wanted to extort money from us. We contacted the police and it was found in the investigation that the cases were fabricated and amounted to blackmail. We neither filed a defamation suit nor approached the media. We did not want to shame the girl. You are taking advantage of this. Should I claim sexual harassment at your hands?”, Divya threatened Sonu Nigam.

She further stated that there was no meaning to the ‘#MeToo movement without any proof’ and claimed that her family had started receiving extortion calls from several male singers and girls, following Sonu Nigam’s video. “We provide work to 80% of singers. The remaining 20% may not get work due to several reasons. But, now they start levelling allegations against you. This has become the trend today.”

Received rape threats, claims Divya

In her video, Divya also claimed that she had been receiving rape threats from unknown callers while her husband and child had been threatened with death on social media. She stated, “Why should I tolerate threats to my child? And your campaign has not stopped. You are creating a close-knitted group of unemployed singers and misleading them into this publicity campaign to destroy T-Series and Bhushan Kumar.”

She further alleged, “Your wife has exposed you, Sonu Nigam, and that too in public! I did not want to make this video but I was in a state of dilemma.” Citing references from Hindu religious text, Bhagavad Gita, Divya cautioned, “The battleground is open and the war is on.”

Sonu Nigam reuploads her video

Taking a dig at Divya Khosla, Sonu Nigam re-uploaded her video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Presenting Divya Khosla Kumar.. I think she forgot to open her comments. Let’s help her in that.” As commenting is disabled in Divya’s video, he re-uploaded the video so that people can comment on it.

Screenshot of the Instagram post by singer Sonu Nigam

Dont mess with me, warns Sonu Nigam

Taking on the T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, Nigam said that he had messed with the wrong person. He reiterated, “Now I have to take your name Bhushan. You are not alone. You have messed with the wrong person.” He alleged that Bhushan used to come to his house for help. He begged him to do Deewana album with T-series. Sonu Nigam also claimed that he also helped Bhushan to meet Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray.

In the video, Sonu Nigam made explosive allegations that Bhushan sought his help to save himself from gangster Abu Salem. “Remember Marina Kunwar? And the allegations she made? Why did she say this and why did she back out? Media knows. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will upload her video on my YouTube channel. Don’t mess with me,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Opinions Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

OpIndia Staff -
Divya Khosla claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi's Ramlila when he was spotted by T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Australian Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by security agencies for his links with China, suspended from the party

OpIndia Staff -
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that raids has been conducted at the residence of the Labor MP. "This activity does not relate to any specific threat to the community," ASIO said.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: BJP corporator Manohar Shetty enters a manhole to clean it himself, images go viral

OpIndia Staff -
When local sanitation workers and city corporation vehicle operator refused to do the job, citing dangers, the BJP MP reportedly entered the manhole himself to have it cleaned.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

The United States to move troops from Europe to counter the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the increasing Chinese aggression in the region was one of the main reasons why they decided to move the troops closer to India and Southeast Asia.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Unilever to drop words like ‘whitening’, ‘lightening’ and ‘fairness’ from skincare products

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced that they will refrain from using words like fair/fairness, White/whitening and light/lightening.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for “misleading” comment on Kanpur shelter home

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi for her Facebook comment, says she has hurt the honour of girls
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
388,897FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com