Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the ‘Music Mafia’ of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.

Taking on the T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, Nigam said that he has messed with the wrong person. Nigam said, “Now I have to take your name Bhushan. You are not alone. You have messed with the wrong person.” He alleged that Bhushan used to come to his house for help. He begged him to Deewana album with T-series. Sonu Nigam alleged that he also helped Bhushan to meet Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray.

In the video, Sonu Nigam made explosive allegations that Bhushan sought his help to save himself from gangster Abu Salem. “Remember Marina Kunwar? And the allegations she made? Why did she say this and why did she back out? Media knows. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will upload her video on my YouTube channel. Don’t mess with me,” he said.

#MeToo allegations on Bhushan Kumar by Marina Kunwar

In 2018, Marina Kunwar came out publicly during an interview with Aaj Tak, where she accused Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her. At that time, it was alleged that the media did not cover the case and Marina’s story was thrown under the carpet.

In her #MeToo allegations, Kunwar had alleged that she was meeting Kumar for a video of singer Honey Singh’s song. She says that even though Kumar was getting late, he called her to his office to meet him. “Maybe it was his trick to show that he’s a nice person and not a bad guy,” she alleges. She further accused that he met her in a white Swift car with blackened windows and took her to an office-cum-home. “He didn’t even take a second or try to convince me and tried to molest me. I feel bad saying on media like how Sajid showed me his private part and Bhushan Kumar also didn’t wait a second and just undressed himself. Is a woman created just for this? To be used. And no one believes us,” she alleged.

“I would’ve rather become a porn star, which is more respectable,” she said in her interview with Aaj Tak.

In the past few days, Sonu Nigam has posted series of vlogs revolving around problems faced by actors, singers, and other artists in the film industry, especially those who do not have any godfather or family support.

The controversy revolving around Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar

A few days ago, he released a video in which he claimed that there is a “music mafia” in the music industry that is bigger than the movie mafia. He accused two big “music giants” of running the “music mafia.” Many users had then commented on that video that he might be talking about Bhushan Kumar.

Sonu Nigam was upset over a report Time of India has published alleging it a press release on his last video where he exposed nepotism in the music industry. Sonu said that no one approached him to include his views in the said report. He added that he knows how press releases work and TOI has just copy-pasted a press release sent by T-Series claiming Nigam’s views on nepotism in the music industry stand null and void.