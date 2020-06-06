Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports Twitter temporarily deactivates official Amul account after Amul posted a topical asking to boycott...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter temporarily deactivates official Amul account after Amul posted a topical asking to boycott Chinese products

Twitter claimed that the Amul account was blocked due to technical reasons and not in connection with the content published.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
9

On June 3, 2020, the official Twitter account of the Dairy behemoth Amul Industries had uploaded a poster on the topic of the ongoing campaign to boycott of Chinese products in the wake of expansionist manoeuvres by China along the Ladakh border.

The topical featured the iconic Amul girl asking for boycotting of Chinese product with the message: “Exit the Dragon”.

However, a day after Amul uploaded the aforesaid topical, Twitter abruptly deactivated their official account without any prior intimation.

Soon after Twitter pulled down Amul’s account, scores of Amul followers discovered that the account had been deactivated and lodged their protest against Twitter’s whimsical decision of removing the account.

It may be noted that Twitter is banned in China, along with several other social media platforms, search engines and other major websites. But still the account of Amul was banned for a tweet critical of China.

A statement was released by Amul Management wherein they said that they have sought reasons for their account deactivation from the company. “Our followers were not able to see the above mentioned topical on due to deactivation and they came out in support of Amul and were upset with this behaviour of Twitter. We have taken up with Twitter to know the reasons for their action. Amul Butter girl spare none, favour none & fears none. She tells the mood of the nation,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the organisation said that Amul Topicals chronicles events from across the world such as elections of PMs and Presidents, Brexit, lockdown due to COVID-19, sports events, movies to first time airing of Ramayana and Mahabharata in 1987 and 1989 and also events like the imposition of Emergency in India in 1976.

India-China standoff at the border along Ladakh

Besides, being the country’s biggest packaged milk supplier, Amul is also known for coming up with mordant topicals that reflects the mood of the nation regarding contemporary events. The deactivation of Amul’s Twitter account holds special significance as it comes amidst the escalating tensions between the two South-East Asian neighbours following a standoff at LAC along the border in Ladakh between the Chinese troops and the Indian forces.

With anti-China sentiments among Indians at an all-time high, partly because of the coronavirus crisis that has ravaged economy and immobilised people and largely on account of Chinese incursions in India’s Ladakh region, is Twitter trying to tamp down the raging sentiments by suspending accounts opposing China? Twitter India should come out clean and reassure Indians that it is not an organisation whose strings can be pulled by the Chinese.

Twitter issues clarification on the temporary suspension of Amul account

Twitter has issued a clarification with regards to the temporary deactivation of the official account of Amul.

The Managing Director of Amul, R S Sodhi took to Twitter to inform that he had a conversation with Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari who issued a clarification claiming that the Amul account was blocked due to technical reasons and not in connection with the content published.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has said he doesn’t watch Rahul Kanwal’s shows, here is an incident from 2014

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Twitter temporarily deactivates official Amul account after Amul posted a topical asking to boycott Chinese products

OpIndia Staff -
Amul said that their Twitter account was deactivated without informing them after they posted a topical on boycotting Chinese products
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more
News Reports

Defence Ministry advises media to refrain from any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting on India-China border situation

OpIndia Staff -
Defence ministry said that any speculative reporting about India-China border situation would not be helpful
Read more
Politics

Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission (EC) has now finalised the polling of four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on June 19.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has said he doesn’t watch Rahul Kanwal’s shows, here is an incident from 2014

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Archana Dalmia passes off an old image from 2017 as recent one, deletes it after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Archana Dalmia claimed that the woman had died by the railway tracks of the MP's Damoh and she was spotted by people in the state
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalization, says Delhi Health department

OpIndia Staff -
Citing union health ministry guidelines, Delhi govt said that Coronavirus patients with mild and no symptoms do not need hospitalization
Read more
News Reports

Every Sikh wants Khalistan, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

OpIndia Staff -
The controversial remarks came from the Akal Takht chief on the occasion of 36th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star
Read more
Government and Policy

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party is ‘both a court and police station’: Kerala women’s panel chief MC Josephine courts controversy

OpIndia Staff -
State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine kicked up a controversy after she claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist) was both a court and a police station
Read more

Connect with us

229,766FansLike
364,229FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com