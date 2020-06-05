Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Crime Udaipur: Tribal youth Mukesh stabbed to death over a minor fishing dispute, Zafar, Saeed,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Udaipur: Tribal youth Mukesh stabbed to death over a minor fishing dispute, Zafar, Saeed, Firoz and others arrested after 1000 villagers agitate

The verbal spat between two groups escalated into a physical fight and the Muslim youth called in their friends. Together, they all ganged up on the Hindu youths and stabbed Mukesh and Raju in Sarada area in Udaipur.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
One Hindu youth, Mukesh Meena (left) stabbeb by six Muslim youths over an minor fishing dispute
2

A Hindu Dalit boy named Mukesh Meena (25) was brutally stabbed to death by six Muslim youths on Monday night in Sarada area in Udaipur when the former went to a local pond (Kejad talab) for fishing at around 9.30 pm along with 3 others. While Mukesh succumbed to his injuries, one of his friend Raju Meena who had accompanied him, was gravely injured in the incident. Raju is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital nearby.

Udaipur Police arrests six Muslim youth in connection with the murder of tribal youth Mukesh

Six Muslim youths namely Zafar, Saeed, Makka (s/o Dilawar), Ahmednur, Aqeel and Firoz were arrested in connection with the case. They have been booked for murder, attempt to murder and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

By dawn as the news of the incident spread, Mukesh’s relatives banged drums to inform locals about the murder. Next morning somewhere between 700-1000 tribals gathered in support of the victims. They refused to accept the body of the deceased until they were given assurance of justice by the administration.

Udaipur police on high alert fearing communal clashe

As the mob started swelling, fearing communal tension, the police went on high alert. Additional police force was called from 12 nearby police stations. Seeing the sensitivity of the issue, internet in Sarada and its nearby areas like Chavand and Nathara was snapped for 24 hours.

The incident

In what transpired, Mukesh along with three of his friends had gone to a local pond (Kejad talab) for fishing at around 9.30 pm on June 1 (Monday). Some Muslim youth who were already present there objected to their fishing at the same spot. Soon the verbal spat between two groups escalated into a physical fight and the Muslim youth called in their friends. Together, they all ganged up on the Hindu youths and stabbed Mukesh and Raju. Due to severe injuries, Mukesh died on the spot while Raju has been referred to a nearby hospital.

Demands meted out by tribal community

The elders of the community have submitted a 14 point request letter to the administration. Some condition included were:

  • capital punishment for the accused
  • proper forensic investigation of the incident
  • search warrants for houses of accused and
  • families of accused banished from the area
  • Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family
  • government job for kin of the deceased
  • people from the Muslim community be shifted from Chawand, Mahuwada and Sarada to some other place outside their area

The police initially failed to convince the villagers till late evening on Tuesday. Afterwards, SSP Bishnoi and Collector Anandi intervened and initiated a dialogue with the tribal community leaders and only after their assurances, the villagers agreed to receive body of deceased Mukesh and prepare for his cremation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Udaipur: Tribal youth Mukesh stabbed to death over a minor fishing dispute, Zafar, Saeed, Firoz and others arrested after 1000 villagers agitate

OpIndia Staff -
As the mob started swelling Udaipur police, fearing communal tension, went on high alert. Internet was snapped for 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots case: Delhi police investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi riot accused Faisal Farooq was in contact with the people involved with the PFI and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two accused Abdul Kareem and Riyazudheen absconding, says police probing the pregnant elephant death case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, Kerala police arrested one person identified as P Wilson in connection with the pregnant elephant death case
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai discusses the success of ‘Bengaluru model’ in tackling coronavirus, asks whether the success was due to luck

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai tried to discredit the BJP govt in Karnataka for containing Coronavirus by saying that luck helped the state
Read more
News Reports

‘A political football’: When Malcolm X, American Muslim minister and human rights activist, warned African Americans about ‘liberals’

OpIndia Staff -
Malcolm X accused the liberals of using the black Americans as 'political pawns' in their political struggle against the conservatives.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association writes letter to CM accusing Shiv Sena minister of threatening and intimidating doctors in Jalgaon

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Narrating their ordeal, the IMA - Maharashtra has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking why are the local politicians are giving illogical threats to them.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Contradictory statements emerge about protestors burning a house with a child inside

OpIndia Staff -
Christopher Armstrong alleged that the occupants were unharmed, and outside their house by the time fire trucks had reached the location.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Migrant worker attempts to commit suicide after rumours of ghost in a ‘haunted’ quarantine centre in Kurnool

OpIndia Staff -
The 47-year-old Kurnool migrant attempted suicide in the facility by hanging from a window of the school building..
Read more
Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails PM Modi’s lockdown decision, says the timely lockdown was instrumental in equipping the country against the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that the imposition of lockdown provided crucial time for states to prepare for the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Connect with us

229,653FansLike
363,212FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com