A Hindu Dalit boy named Mukesh Meena (25) was brutally stabbed to death by six Muslim youths on Monday night in Sarada area in Udaipur when the former went to a local pond (Kejad talab) for fishing at around 9.30 pm along with 3 others. While Mukesh succumbed to his injuries, one of his friend Raju Meena who had accompanied him, was gravely injured in the incident. Raju is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital nearby.

Udaipur Police arrests six Muslim youth in connection with the murder of tribal youth Mukesh

Six Muslim youths namely Zafar, Saeed, Makka (s/o Dilawar), Ahmednur, Aqeel and Firoz were arrested in connection with the case. They have been booked for murder, attempt to murder and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

By dawn as the news of the incident spread, Mukesh’s relatives banged drums to inform locals about the murder. Next morning somewhere between 700-1000 tribals gathered in support of the victims. They refused to accept the body of the deceased until they were given assurance of justice by the administration.

Udaipur police on high alert fearing communal clashe

As the mob started swelling, fearing communal tension, the police went on high alert. Additional police force was called from 12 nearby police stations. Seeing the sensitivity of the issue, internet in Sarada and its nearby areas like Chavand and Nathara was snapped for 24 hours.

The incident

In what transpired, Mukesh along with three of his friends had gone to a local pond (Kejad talab) for fishing at around 9.30 pm on June 1 (Monday). Some Muslim youth who were already present there objected to their fishing at the same spot. Soon the verbal spat between two groups escalated into a physical fight and the Muslim youth called in their friends. Together, they all ganged up on the Hindu youths and stabbed Mukesh and Raju. Due to severe injuries, Mukesh died on the spot while Raju has been referred to a nearby hospital.

Demands meted out by tribal community

The elders of the community have submitted a 14 point request letter to the administration. Some condition included were:

capital punishment for the accused

proper forensic investigation of the incident

search warrants for houses of accused and

families of accused banished from the area

Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family

government job for kin of the deceased

people from the Muslim community be shifted from Chawand, Mahuwada and Sarada to some other place outside their area

The police initially failed to convince the villagers till late evening on Tuesday. Afterwards, SSP Bishnoi and Collector Anandi intervened and initiated a dialogue with the tribal community leaders and only after their assurances, the villagers agreed to receive body of deceased Mukesh and prepare for his cremation.